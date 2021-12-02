Football practice is typically a little less intense on Thursdays, so wide receiver Brennan Presley has time to join his friends for dinner.
A few weeks ago, Presley said he gathered with several Oklahoma State teammates at Texas Roadhouse, often the restaurant of choice. Walk-on receiver CJ Tate was there. The group also included cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and safeties Kolby Harvell-Peel, Tanner McCalister and Jason Taylor II.
When they’re not encouraging one another on game days or engaging in some good-natured trash talk at practice, members of the Cowboy offense and defense continue to spend time together.
“We have so much fun,” said Presley, a sophomore from Bixby. “You can have fun on Saturdays, but we enjoy being around each other in general.”
As the Cowboys have propelled themselves into a Big 12 Championship game and ascended to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the word Presley mentioned – “fun” – has shaped their team personality.
Enjoying the game is a basic reason for playing football, one that coaches and parents often emphasize to young athletes, yet it’s sometimes easy for them to lose sight of that joy, especially with the pressure of high-stakes games weighing on them.
This team is relishing the college football experience, from practice to games. It’s something coach Mike Gundy hasn’t seen before.
At first, he said he had some concerns when he noticed the Cowboys’ energy during practice.
“I’ve not been around a team that likes to be around each other and likes to practice and have fun to the point where almost it worries me,” Gundy said. “In practice, I’m like, ‘I don’t know, we’re having fun, are we getting better?’”
His doubts could subside when he saw how the team dynamic translated to game situations. After fighting through tight nonconference matchups, the Cowboys started cranking out victories against top-25 opponents and eventually dominating Big 12 Conference teams such as West Virginia and Texas Tech.
Fun is a key ingredient in this somewhat unexpected ascension into the top five. The Cowboys don’t dwell on mistakes for too long. They celebrate others’ achievements. Instead of blaming someone when games start to unravel, they uplift one another.
Presley witnessed this when teammates supported him after a fumble and a dropped pass earlier in the season.
“They’re not gonna get on the sideline and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, do better,’ you gotta do this,” Presley said. “They’re looking at me, they’re smiling and telling me to smile.”
Gundy said he would like to be able to take credit for this, but he can’t manufacture friendships among student-athletes. Although he frequently speaks about the “Cowboy culture” that sets the tone for his program, each team has a different identity depending on how personalities mesh.
“They have to create their own chemistry,” Gundy said. “And that’s what they’ve done.”
It’s evident when Harvell-Peel and Taylor stand at the podium during a press conference, exchanging witty remarks and building on each other’s anecdotes as if they have been lifelong friends. The lighthearted, familylike dynamic is also clear in a video Rashod Owens shared on Twitter in October, capturing a moment from a day when several team members went bowling – and Owens jokingly roasted Presley’s score.
The unofficial rules are clear: laugh and talk some smack during practice or off the field. Offer encouragement and positivity during games.
Redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Sanders described the competitive, spirited vibe that defines practice.
“We’re brothers playing against each other,” Sanders said. “It’s just like we’re playing Madden against each other.”
The job gets tougher when he’s throwing a pass and dodging linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in practice instead of making decisions for an animated quarterback in a video game, but it’s still an opportunity for the Cowboys to strengthen friendships.
Presley pointed out how transfers have eased into the group, too. Star running back Jaylen Warren, a transfer from Utah State, has bonded with teammates including defensive tackle Sione Asi, defensive end Tyren Irby and fellow rusher Zach Middleton, Presley said.
Josh Sills, a left guard who started his career at West Virginia, said he sees himself more as a Cowboy than a Mountaineer.
“Honestly, I think it’s just everyone’s openness,” Sills said. “...We go out to eat together. We hang out.”
As the Cowboys prepare to face Baylor on a quest for a conference title, their cohesion and zeal for the game continue to guide them. Safety Kanion Williams, who is active on special teams, tweeted after the Bedlam victory that the Cowboys have had such a good season because “WE PLAY FOR EACH OTHER.”
The attention from fans is an added bonus – as Presley learned when he was lifted up in the midst of the post-Bedlam crowd storm – but it’s not the Cowboys’ primary motivation.
They’ve built their success from supporting one another.
“I think that’s what set us apart,” Presley said. “I don’t know about other teams, but just the camaraderie and how close we are, I think when you have that on a team – and knowing, ‘I’m going to do whatever I can so that he succeeds,’ and vice versa – I think you can do anything.”
