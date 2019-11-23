Oklahoma State heads to West Virginia this weekend to face one of the worst statistical teams in the Big 12 Conference – rivaled only by Kansas, which the Cowboys crushed last week.
Here is a look at some of the key numbers for OSU’s opponent this week before a big Bedlam matchup to cap off the regular season.
21.4
West Virginia’s offense is one of the worst in the country. The 21.4 points per game scored by the Mountaineers ranks last in the Big 12, and ranks 112th (out of 130) nationally. WVU has scored more than 30 points just once in conference play – a 42-31 loss to Texas – and just twice this entire season – a 44-27 nonconference win over North Carolina State. Prior to making a change at quarterback for the Kansas State game – which the Mountaineers won 24-20 – the WVU offense had scored an average of 14.75 points per game in its previous four games against Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas Tech.
30.9
As if the struggles on its offense wasn’t enough to have West Virginia with just two wins in Big 12 play, its defense has been equally as bad. West Virginia’s defense has given up an average of 30.9 points per game this year, including four games in conference play in which it allowed 38 points or more. Helping keep its average down was two of the last three games, which Kansas State was held to 20 and Baylor was limited to 17. And it’s not just one aspect of its defense that has struggled more than the other. The Mountaineers have allowed an average of 167.1 yards rushing per game and 253.9 yards through the air – with 19 rushing touchdowns and 19 passing touchdowns allowed.
-5
Hurting the Mountaineers this season has been turnovers. West Virginia’s offense has turned the ball over 17 times this year with 12 interceptions and five lost fumbles. On the flip side, its defense has not been great at forcing takeaways. The WVU defense has six interceptions and six fumble recoveries, putting the Mountaineers at minus-5 in turnover margin. However, new starting quarterback Jarret Doege is the only quarterback of the three signal callers West Virginia has used to not throw an interception yet this season. He has attempted 47 passes, completing 31 for 353 yards and four touchdowns.
289
While West Virginia has been in search of its answer at quarterback all season, it’s been compounded by a lack of a running game. Part of that may be due to being behind so often, but nonetheless, it has not been good. WVU’s leading rusher on the year is Leddie Brown, who has rushed for just 289 yards in nine games. He’s averaging just 32.11 rushing yards per game and 3.7 a carry. His backup, Kennedy McKoy, is averaging 26.1 yards per game and a 3.0 average per carry. The Mountaineers, as a team, have rushed for 767 yards. There are four individuals in the Big 12 who have rushed for more than that alone in Chuba Hubbard (1,726), Jalen Hurts (983), Pooka Williams (791) and Darius Anderson (785). The 76.7 yards per game that WVU averages on the ground ranks 129th in the country. Only Akron, at 52.5 yards per game, has a worse average in all of the FBS.
13.2
West Virginia knocked off Kansas State last week with perhaps its best option at wide receiver still sidelined with an injury. T.J. Simmons, who is averaging 13.2 yards per catch – and was leading the team in receiving touchdowns before missing the past two weeks – is likely to return this week against Oklahoma State, per WVU coach Neal Brown at his weekly press conference. The 13.2 yards per catch ranks 19th among Big 12 receivers, despite being targeted less than teammate Sam James – who leads the Mountaineers with 627 receiving yards, but just two touchdowns – with a 10.6 average per catch. James, however, was not one of the top options for new quarterback Doege’s against Kansas State. He had just one catch, while George Campbell – who now leads WVU in receiving touchdowns with six – had five catches for 92 yards and two scores against the Wildcats.
Jason Elmquist is the sports editor of the Stillwater News Press.
