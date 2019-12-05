Which bowl could the Cowboys play in?

Oklahoma State fans likely can’t stand the idea of Bedlam rival Oklahoma making the College Football Playoff for a third-straight year – or the fourth time in five years.
But the balance of the bowl game for the Cowboys weighs heavily on this weekend.
While OSU won’t play a part in the decision-making, championship weekend will give Oklahoma State fans a good look at where their team could be playing this bowl season. And begrudgingly for the OSU faithful, the Cowboys likely get a better bowl the better the Bedlam rivals do.
If Oklahoma, which was ranked No. 6 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff, beats Baylor – ranked No. 7 – the Sooners could sneak into the Final Four, though that’s also contingent on the SEC title game. If Georgia upsets LSU, it’s likely the SEC would get two teams in the CFP for the second time in three years.
But if there are no upsets in the title games, and Oklahoma jumps into the top four, Oklahoma State also slides up in the bowl selection pecking order for Big 12 affiliated bowls.
Remember the Alamo?:
If Oklahoma gets into the playoffs, Baylor slots in as the Big 12 representative in the Sugar Bowl. That opens the door to free-for-all with the Alamo Bowl to pick between four Big 12 opponents that went 5-4 in the league this year. If the bowl committee looks at the play of late, the Cowboys should have a leg up on the competition. Texas, Iowa State and Kansas State have each gone 2-2 in the month of November, while the Cowboys have lost just once – to a team in the CFP – in the past month.
How that could change:
Obviously, the Longhorn brand carries a lot of weight and getting the bowl’s largest in-state fan base to converge in San Antonio would be very alluring for the Alamo. But if they were to pass on Texas, there is also another number that could draw the attention of the Alamo Bowl. Kansas State has played in the bowl just once this century, while OSU has played there three times since 2000. In that one game for the Wildcats – a 2015 matchup with UCLA – the attendance eclipsed 60,000. When OSU played Colorado in 2016, there was nearly 1,000 fewer in attendance. The best attendance in an Oklahoma State game at the Alamo Bowl was 65,265 in 2004 … when the opponent was Ohio State.
Beach bumming:
Still based on OU making the playoff and Baylor planted in the Sugar Bowl, if the Alamo Bowl takes Texas, the next bowl on the board is the Camping World Bowl. Oklahoma State has the head-to-head with Kansas State and Iowa State, and also could present itself as a better offensive matchup in a potential matchup with Notre Dame.
How that could change:
Oklahoma State is just two years removed from playing in Orlando, and the two teams the Cowboys are tied with have never attended the Camping World Bowl. The bowl could go after Iowa State – or more likely Kansas State – to see what type of turnout they could draw from Manhattan, Kansas. The bowl may also look at a glaring number from the game Oklahoma State took part in at the end of the 2017 season. The matchup between OSU and Virginia Tech garnered the lowest attendance for the bowl since 2005.
Houston, we don't have a problem:
Possibly the worst case scenario for Oklahoma State fans – the Sooners securing a spot in the playoffs and the top two bowls elect to skip on the Cowboys. If the Alamo chooses Texas and Camping World goes with Kansas State or Iowa State, Oklahoma State could slide down to the Texas Bowl. This likely would be the furthest the Cowboys would fall, though, in a scenario where OU makes the CFP. Because next to choose is the Liberty Bowl, which OSU is not allowed to play in due to bowl policy of not allowing a program to play in back-to-back years. This wouldn’t be a bad thing for the Cowboys, though, with Houston being a large recruiting base for the Cowboys. It could allow them to expand their brand deep in the heart of Texas.
How that could change:
It can’t. If OU/Baylor reach the playoff, a Big 12 affiliate – the Liberty Bowl – would have to skip on the conference and push a team a bowl further down. I don’t see the league allowing such a thing to happen.
Left in the cold:
The following scenario includes the outcome of Saturday’s conference title games not going in favor of the Big 12, and the league being left out of the College Football Playoff for the third time in six years. If that were to happen, the Sugar Bowl and Alamo Bowl would be locked up by Oklahoma and Baylor – with the champion headed to New Orleans. If the Camping World Bowl takes Texas – which it has been quoted several times in the past week of salivating over the opportunity of pitting the Longhorns against the Fighting Irish – the Texas Bowl then takes the Cowboys to play in the bowl for the first time ever.
How that could change:
It’s easy to connect OSU to Houston. There have been a lot of players to come from the city in the south, and Oklahoma State has a deep alumni base in Texas. Talking attendance at bowl games, the Texas Bowl saw one of its best turnouts this decade when Kansas State squared off with Texas A&M. The bowl could look for a rematch of the 2016 bowl, which the Wildcats won by five in a thriller, in front of 68,412 – the second-best crowd for the bowl in the past 10 years.
Say Cheez:
The “worst case” scenario for Oklahoma State could be every bowl passing on the Cowboys – perhaps with concerns surrounding the health of Spencer Sanders and how the offense has looked shaky with Dru Brown under center the past two games. That could see the Texas Bowl take the 'Cats – which also has a fan base that is good at traveling, especially into Texas with five bowl games in the state since 2000 and each one drawing at least 50,000 people – and the Liberty Bowl having to take the Cyclones due to its policy. And by default, with no other Big 12 team bowl eligible, the Cowboys head back out to Phoenix, Arizona, for the third time this decade with the Cheez-It Bowl.
Where they are being projected to land:
Just like the scenarios presented, there is no consensus of where the Cowboys will be bowling this season. Despite all the buttering up of Texas by the Camping World Bowl, both ESPN analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have Oklahoma State heading to Orlando. Athlon Sports has placed the Cowboys in Houston for the Texas Bowl with a rematch of the 2013 season opener in Reliant Stadium – OSU vs Mississippi State. Sporting News also projects Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl, but facing Boston College – which is not affiliated with the bowl. Brett McMurphy is predicting the worst case scenario for his alma mater. McMurphy is projecting the Cowboys will play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Air Force – with the Pac-12 Conference failing to have enough eligible teams to fill the spot.
