With a local focus, 2022 signing class supports Gundy's goal of making OSU "big-time"

Mike Gundy doesn’t pretend to know what it’s like to coach at a university that has established itself as a member of the college football aristocracy.
Oklahoma State is taking a different, more understated path to prominence. Although OSU isn’t one of the powerhouses that has attracted classes of top recruits for decades, Gundy recognizes that the Cowboys are on an incline. He said the 2022 signing class provides an example of OSU’s potential to “move to the top.”
On National Signing Day, 17 recruits inked their national letters of intent to play for the Cowboys. The class includes a combination of coveted four-star standouts and underrecruited in-state talents. Eight position groups, four U.S. states and two countries are represented in this wave of signees.
As Gundy and his staff strive to attract high-level recruits, he said consistency is the most important factor in shaping OSU into “a big-time college football program.”
“I’ve been here 18 years, and when you have that, you have continuity and structure,” Gundy said. “And you have what you call consistency, so parents understand that, the recruits understand that.”
The Cowboys landed eight signees who received four-star recognition from at least one of three major recruiting sources: ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. Talyn Shettron, a wide receiver from Edmond Santa Fe High, is acclaimed as the top-ranked OSU signee. Shettron initially planned to play for Oklahoma but flipped his commitment to join his brother, Cowboy Back Tabry Shettron, in OSU’s 2022 class.
Talyn Shettron wasn’t the only standout in-state recruit who chose the Cowboys over the Sooners. DeSean Brown, a defensive end from Choctaw, kept people guessing about his decision until Signing Day. Although OU made a push for him, he committed and signed with OSU.
Brown is one of three defensive ends in the class. The Cowboys also received national letters of intent from Landon Dean out of Frontenac High in Kansas and Jaleel Johnson out of Putnam City North High in Oklahoma City.
“I think it’s pretty evident that our evaluation of that particular position over the last few years has been as good as anybody in the country,” Gundy said.
While drawing star power to Stillwater, OSU’s coaches are maintaining their focus on local recruiting. This class includes eight signees from Oklahoma: CJ Brown, DeSean Brown, Gabe Brown, Mason Gilkey, Jaleel Johnson, Braylin Presley and the Shettron brothers.
Gundy has watched several of these athletes grow from underclassmen into seniors ready for the next level. Many of them have competed with Gundy’s younger sons, Gunnar and Gage, as their high school rivals – or, in Gabe Brown’s case, as their teammate. Jason McEndoo and Joe Bob Clements also have sons who have gone through Stillwater’s football program, giving those coaches opportunities to not only support their kids, but also analyze prospects.
“That is an advantage for Coach McEndoo and myself and Coach Clements to be able to go watch these guys and see them live,” Gundy said. “So we know more about them because we get to see them more, particularly Stillwater kids.”
A commitment to local recruiting has also allowed OSU’s staff to notice under-the-radar talent. Although wide receiver Mason Gilkey didn’t face Stillwater – he played Class A football at Pawhuska – Gundy learned about him and saw characteristics the Cowboys seek in recruits on and off the field. Gundy recognizes Oklahoma can be overlooked in comparison to its football giant of a southern neighbor, but the reality is shifting.
“(Oklahoma) coaches aren’t funded like Texas, so people kind of bypass this area,” Gundy said. “I think the coaches and the development of the players in the state of Oklahoma in the last four to six years has increased dramatically. I’m gonna guess we probably missed a couple kids in the state.”
Of course, the Cowboys continue to reinforce their Texas ties, too. This group features six Texans, including quarterback Garret Rangel from Lone Star High in Frisco. The class also branches out to Kansas and Missouri with Landon Dean and Cameron Epps, and the recent trend of Canadian Cowboys remains strong with Tyrone Webber.
Webber, an offensive lineman from Ontario, is one of two signees from the transfer portal. He spent this season at New Mexico Military Academy, and linebacker Xavier Benson has played at Tyler Junior College and Texas Tech.
In the absence of super seniors Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper, Benson can bolster a young linebacker corps next season.
“There’s several guys, but we needed one mature player to come in,” Gundy said. “Because we don’t play two guys; we want to play four. We needed one guy to come in as mature, and he’s had a bunch of reps. He’s older, and he gets it.”
Movement in the portal continues after the season is done, so the Cowboys could bolster their class with more transfers. As the coaching carousel spins and athletes look for new locations, there isn’t much predictability in college football, and Gundy realizes this. But the foundation he and his staff have built in Stillwater – along with an influx of talented signees – gives Gundy plenty of hope about OSU’s place in the recruiting world.
“Here, we have a chance,” Gundy said. “If we take that step and decide this is what we want to do here at Oklahoma State football, we could take the lead.”
