'Work wins': Anderson challenging himself to elevate skills, dedication level as Cowboy basketball season approaches

Working out at 7 a.m. became too easy for Avery Anderson III.
It was part of his regular routine, a reflection of his dedication to the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team, but Anderson wanted to do something more demanding.
When he returned to Stillwater for his junior year, he altered his schedule, bumping his start time up to 6 a.m.
“I just wanted to do something harder,” Anderson said. “Waking up at 7 is kind of easy, but if you wake up at 5, you’ve gotta be ready for the 6 o’clock workout. It’s hard.”
Stillwater is typically a quiet town at 6 in the morning, but Anderson isn’t the only person in Gallagher-Iba Arena before sunrise. By the time Anderson’s routine begins, coach Mike Boynton has already been active for half an hour, starting his workout at 5:30.
Boynton said it’s a habit he has developed, and he appreciates how Anderson, a guard from Justin, Texas, shares this commitment to work. It’s a way Anderson can push himself to build on the improvements he made as a sophomore, fueling progress toward team goals while setting himself apart because of his extra effort.
“That’s the ultimate separator, right?” Boynton said. “You’ve heard me say it, work wins. That doesn’t change, and that’s not gonna change this year.”
As the Cowboys settle into their practice schedule, preparing to face UCO in a Nov. 5 home exhibition matchup before officially opening the season against UT Arlington, Anderson is taking on a leadership role in his third year at OSU.
After a few seasons of coaching freshman-heavy rosters, Boynton is working with student-athletes who have each experienced at least one season of college basketball, but this doesn’t make Anderson’s presence any less important.
Boynton pointed out how Anderson’s diligence and growth can set an example for the Cowboys’ four newcomers: transfers Bryce Thompson, Woody Newton, Tyreek Smith and Moussa Cisse.
“They’ve been other places where things may have been done differently,” Boynton said. “We’re sending a message about how you have success at Oklahoma State, and to go from a guy like (Anderson), who had, I don’t even know if you could say minimal success as a freshman.
“He may have shown some flashes, but to make the jump he did to have some consistent success as a sophomore, he can really speak to that experience in helping some of these other guys coming into the program now.”
Anderson increased his field-goal percentage from 36.4 as a freshman to 47.5 as a sophomore. His 3-point percentage rose from 7.7 to 32.8, and he averaged eight more points per game while also elevating his defense.
Anderson’s progress doesn’t have to stop with those noticeable strides. In fact, he’s making sure it doesn’t. That’s why he spends hours in the gym, paying attention to fine-tuning a few specific aspects of his game.
“Just (working on) my shooting percentage, being a consistent shooter,” Anderson said. “Working on my ball screen reads, where I could make plays if I need to shoot the ball or if I need to pass it. Just working on reads and my shooting ability.”
When practice started Monday, Anderson made the most of opportunities to match up with his teammates, engaging in one-on-one battles with Bryce Williams and even attempting to take on Cisse, who ended up dunking on him. Cisse is seven inches taller than Anderson, but the height difference couldn’t discourage a scrappy defender.
As he listed the Cowboys’ tenacious guards and powerful shot-blockers, Anderson was confident in making a bold claim.
“I think we should be the best defensive team in the nation,” Anderson said. “You see in practice how competitive we are on the defensive end.”
Along with this common sense of competitiveness, Anderson’s dedication to work extends throughout the team, aligning with Boynton’s expectations. Boynton gave credit to Anderson and his teammates, but he also clarified that his workouts always start before Anderson’s, grinning while he defended his title as the man who personifies the “Work wins” mantra.
“We have a lot of really hardworking guys in our program,” Boynton said. “These kids, they’ve really taken on that mentality, but I’m still the hardest working person around.”
