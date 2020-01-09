Four years ago, Chris Young and the Oklahoma State women’s tennis team took the country by storm.
Those Cowgirls crashed the blue bloods’ party and nearly won a national championship in a sport usually reserved for coastal elite universities. OSU finished as runner-up to powerhouse Stanford on those courts in Tulsa.
But, Young and OSU were rewarded with the announcement that in 2020, Stillwater would be the center of the collegiate tennis world as the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center would host the National Championships for men and women.
2020 is here and Young is looking to hoist the trophy this time. He wants to show that OSU and Stillwater are a tennis school and community that can rival the blue bloods.
And Young thinks he has the team to do it.
“We got the roster back to the level that I felt when we made our runs in ’16 and ’17 to the finals and quarterfinals,” Young said. “Those teams were excellent as far as talent goes. What made them great was their experience, to this team is getting close to equal in talent but doesn’t have the experience. With how they did in the fall and the things they accomplished in their junior careers, the sky is the limit for this group.”
Following that 2016 run, the Cowgirls have yet to return to the Final Four, but all they need to do is just make the Elite Eight to qualify for Nationals at the Greenwood Center.
The team looking to do so is young, but extremely talented with ranking services putting Young’s last recruiting class as one of – if not the best – classes in the country.
“We don’t have any seniors so it is a group that can build together for years to come,” Young said. “One of the things you don’t know about a new group and new kids is how well they will respond to adversity and pressure, so there is going to come some moments in the spring where they will be the last ones on the court, you just never know how kids will respond to that. I think there are some girls on the roster who will do better in the team setting than they did in the individual and fall setting.”
The Cowgirls enter the season ranked No. 11 by the ITA and will begin their season at home with four matches in two days this weekend. Saturday, OSU plays Abilene Christian and Wichita State with two Sunday matches against Central Arkansas and Oral Roberts.
Young has challenged this group in order to get them prepared for what he hopes is a deep postseason run. Ranked teams on OSU’s slate are No. 7 Texas, No. 9 Pepperdine, No. 13 Central Florida (at the USTA courts in Orlando), No. 19 Kansas and No. 23 Miami.
Those heavy hitters, plus a nonconference slate that includes a shot at indoor nationals and the prospect of even more ranked squads, will surely test the mettle of these young Cowgirls.
“I feel really good about the schedule,” Young said. “As a coach, that is one of the more important things is to get the schedule right so with us hosting this year, you want to have the right mix and be battle tested and have a lot of matches at home. At the same time, you don’t want to go overboard and you want to build it up. We are challenging ourselves, really coming straight out of the gate this weekend. I have never played four matches in two days and had this type of format, but I really wanted to test the girls and challenge them over the winter break.”
“…I love challenging our team and putting them in situations that are difficult throughout the year because I feel like at the end of the season, then there is nothing anyone can throw at us that we haven’t seen before.”
Although the Cowgirls aren’t as experienced as that group that made the run in 2016, Young is confident in their talent to make a run. Despite not having many college matches under their belt, their play in the fall and even before then in high school and internationally on the circuits has put them through a bit of a ringer already.
In terms of experience at the top of the lineup in singles, the Cowgirls will be led by junior Lisa Marie Rioux, who has been a standout for OSU since transferring from Mississippi State a few years ago. Joining her in seniority is sophomore Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and sophomore Catherine Gulihur.
“Obviously you want to have players as ready made as possible. Look at our recruiting. We have been able to recruit with the best teams in the country,” Young said. “It is hard to bring in a kid that maybe plays No. 1 or 2 right away and I think if your program is consistent and stable, players continue to move up and improve and take over those top spots.”
The large freshmen class consists of Dariya Detkovskaya, Ayumi Miyamoto, Alana Wolfberg and Lenka Stara, who is joining the Cowgirls this spring.
“All four of those girls are going to make a big impact on singles and doubles,” Young said. “I think you saw that at doubles in the regional this year when Lisa partnered with Ayumi and Dariya partnered with Bunyawi. Those freshmen really brought a lot to the table. In the past, our doubles has really been so consistent and that is when we have had really big years here. The last couple of years, we have had struggles by our standards so this year, we are hoping to get that back on track.”
In the individual rankings, Rioux leads OSU at No. 19 in the country, followed by Thamchaiwat at No. 29 and Miyamoto at No. 92. In doubles, Miyamoto and Rioux stand at No. 17 and the pair of Detkovskaya and Thamchaiwat are slotted at No. 39.
The big thing for Young and this group is the opportunity the team has. Not only is Stillwater hosting nationals, but the Greenwood Center is hosting the Big 12 Conference Tournament, too. Depending on the end of regular season ranking, the Cowgirls could theoretically play at home all the way through the postseason.
“There is going to be a lot of trophies handed out on our court,” Young said. “We have an opportunity to host and it will be disappointing watching someone else. There is an opportunity for us to do something and there is an opportunity for our fans to connect with this team early on and build with us as we go on.”
It is a bit different than 2016 as back then, the Sweet Sixteen made it to Nationals whereas the NCAA implemented the Super Regional format since then so OSU has to make it an extra step to get there this time.
“When we bid for it, it was 16 teams and we had just come off being in the finals of a 16-team format so that is what we bid for,” Young said. “Since that time, it has been moved to the quarterfinals and last year we lost a really tough match with North Carolina in the quarterfinals. It is going to be really tough to get there. I am glad we have five months before that happens because we have a lot of work to do. I am excited for it.”
Young, who is also the school’s director of tennis, is one of the big names nationally in trying to revolutionize the sport. He has been critical of officials in recent years for crowd control when he wants it to be a raucous environment like every other college sport. He is going to try to show that college tennis can be loud and exciting when Nationals come to town, as Stillwater have the Tennis Channel broadcasting the matches for Nationals, too.
“I want to do some things with this championship that will further college tennis. I think to really enhance the expectations of what it takes to run the championships, whether it is fan fest we are trying to do other things around the matches itself,” Young said. “We are trying to make it more than just the tennis itself, but also for the casual fan who doesn’t know that much about tennis. What hooks can we use to bring them in because I think once people go to a match once, they see it is really exciting. Sometimes it is just educating them on what is going on and this is a great opportunity for us to educate a lot of people. Just having the championships is going to help us draw a lot of curious people. We want them to have a great experience and see the high quality level of men and women playing there.
“… We are looking at closing down McElroy and we will put a stage there and have some music concerts and different things, some interactive things for fans in that east area next to us now on that tailgating plaza area. I think there will be a lot of unique things for fans in our sport.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.