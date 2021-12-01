For the first five minutes, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team controlled the game against Wichita State.
Junior guard Avery Anderson III set the tone with a 3-pointer. A few minutes later, junior forward Kalib Boone wowed the crowd with a dunk off an Isaac Likekele assist. The Cowboys’ shots were falling, and they formed a defensive fortress, refusing to allow the Shockers to score.
Then Wichita State transitioned to a zone defense.
The Shockers thundered to a 60-51 victory against OSU on Wednesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and the zone continued to be the Cowboys’ kryptonite.
“The tougher, more resilient team tonight won, and unfortunately, that wasn’t us,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said.
After opening the game on a 10-0 run, OSU’s momentum dissipated as the first half progressed. Shutting down the Cowboys with a shape-shifting defense, Wichita State responded with a 12-0 run midway through the half, building up to a 31-29 halftime lead.
The switch to zone was a purposeful decision for Wichita State coach Isaac Brown. While scouting OSU, Brown noticed what happened when the Cowboys had to face a zone defense – they dropped a 56-55 game to Oakland – so Brown had a plan.
“It kept going through my head, 'there’s no way I’m gonna sit here and play these guys man-to-man all night,'” Brown said. “We’re gonna keep changing defenses.”
With defensive versatility, the Shockers forced 21 turnovers, a factor that hindered the Cowboys as they tried to make a comeback. The second half nearly mirrored the first. OSU started with a 10-0 run but squandered a 39-33 advantage.
Wichita State’s defense caused problems, but Likekele said the loss wasn’t about the zone. Instead, he pointed to the Shockers’ physicality. Likekele closely defended sophomore star Tyson Etienne, limiting him to only five points, but that wasn’t enough to quiet Wichita State’s offense.
With Etienne boxed out, the Shockers fed the ball to Ricky Council IV, a freshman guard who racked up 17 points. The Cowboys were within one point of Wichita State with 2:53 left, but Council catalyzed an 8-0 run that allowed the Shockers to maintain their lead.
The Cowboys showed flashes of the hard-nosed, persistent identity Boynton strives for them to have. After early-season offensive struggles, Anderson accumulated a season-high 17 points. OSU outrebounded the Shockers 37-33, though Boynton said it didn’t seem that way in the game.
The Cowboys had the pieces for a victory, but Boynton said “self-inflicted wounds” hurt them. Along with the turnover issue, they made only nine of 19, or 47.4%, of their free-throw attempts.
Next, OSU faces Xavier at 4 p.m. Sunday in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and Boynton expects the Cowboys to take responsibility for reviving the team’s usual character after a game of missed opportunities.
“That hasn’t been us, so I don’t want to overreact,” Boynton said. “But that was us today, and so it needs to be addressed. Guys have to own what happened tonight. There’s no two ways about it.”
WICHITA STATE 60, OKLAHOMA STATE 51
WSU (6-1) – Dennis 2-4 1-3 5, Etienne 2-7 0-0 5, Porter Jr. 1-7 1-2 3, Udeze 6-14 1-1 13, Pleasant 0-1 0-0 0, Council IV 7-11 0-1 17, Jackson 3-4 3-4 10, Pohto 2-3 0-0 5, Grant 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 6-11 60.
OSU (5-2) – Anderson 6-13 2-4 17, Thompson 3-11 2-2 9, Moncrieffe 2-4 2-4 6, Likekele 1-5 1-4 3, Cisse 2-4 0-1 4, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Ke. Boone 2-4 0-0 6, Ka. Boone 1-1 2-2 4, Smith 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 18-48 9-19 51.
Halftime score – 31-29, WSU. 3-pointers – WSU 6-17 (Council IV 3-3, Etienne 1-4, Jackson 1-2, Pohto 1-2, Dennis 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-2, Grant 0-3); OSU 6-21 (Anderson 3-6, Thompson 1-6, Likekele 0-1, Walker 0-2, Williams 0-2, Ke. Boone 2-4). Assists – WSU 12 (Council IV 4, Porter Jr. 4); OSU 9 (Likekele 3). Rebounds – WSU 33 (Porter Jr. 8, Council IV 7); OSU 37 (Moncrieffe 10, Likekele 7). Turnovers – WSU 15, OSU 21. Total fouls – WSU 15, OSU 14. Fouled out – none.
