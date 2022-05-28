Oklahoma State took little time to secure one of the most successful coaches on its campus.
After leading the Cowgirl softball program to a third-straight Women’s College World Series on Friday, Kenny Gajewski was awarded a contract extension by OSU a day later that locks him up through 2027. The agreement is pending board approval.
Prior to this weekend’s sweep of Clemson at the Stillwater Super Regional – the third-straight Super Regional hosted by Oklahoma State – the program won its first conference title in the Big 12 era by knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma in the championship game of the conference tournament in Oklahoma City.
Since Gajewski’s arrival in 2016, the program has qualified for the postseason every year – advancing to a super regional half of that time.
"Coach Gajewski has built Cowgirl softball into a perennial national contender," OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said in a release. "He has established Stillwater as a destination for elite softball players and model student-athletes. Consistent leadership is important to build a championship program the right way. Kenny wants to continue what he has started here and there is no one better to do so. We look forward to him leading OSU Softball for a long time."
Gajewki’s coaching staffs have been named the NFCA Midwest Coaching Staff of the Year twice during his tenure, in 2017 and 2019.
The grounds around Cowgirl Stadium have also gradually received improvements over the past few years, culminating in the largest attendance in program history at Friday night’s Super Regional clincher with a turnout of 1,384.
That was made possible by building a third outfield deck in right-center field to complement the pair of decks that have been in use for several years over the left-field wall.
The stadium also received new walls around the field of play prior to this season, switching from wooden walls with padding to more pliable chain-link fencing with pads – that included an upgrade of the signage on the program’s history.
“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to continue leading the Cowgirl Softball program because from the moment we arrived in Stillwater, we knew this was home,” Gajewski said in the OSU release. “There is a shared vision between Chad Weiberg, Dr. Kayse Shrum and myself and this is another step toward showing the national audience that softball is important here at Oklahoma State.”
The Cowgirls are looking to improve from their previous trips to the College World Series.
In his first appearance with the Cowgirls in 2019, Oklahoma State won its opener at the national tournament before losing a pair to be knocked out.
Last season – after the pandemic prevented the 2020 tournament from being held – the Cowgirls knocked off Georgia before a one-run loss to Cinderella story James Madison and then a two-run loss to eventual runner-up Florida State.
Opponent and game times for the first College World Series contest will be announced after all super regionals are completed this weekend.
