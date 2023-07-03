Kelly Maxwell’s passport was essentially nonexistent a year ago. She had never really needed it.
But Oklahoma State softball’s ace has gathered a few stamps since then.
She represented Team USA in Japan last summer after helping lead OSU to a third consecutive appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The Cowgirls opened the 2023 season with four games in Mexico. Now, on the heels of her fourth-straight trip to the WCWS, Maxwell is headed to Ireland to, once again, throw for Team USA in the WBCS Women’s World Cup.
“I think it’s everything a little girl could dream of. I mean, it’s been a goal of mine ever since I’ve been little to play on the biggest stage,” Maxwell said via Zoom on June 28. “I’m fortunate enough I got to play at the World Series, but to go play internationally and play different countries is an incredible experience that I could forever be grateful for.”
This year was different, though. There wasn’t a taxing tryout, like in January 2022, where Maxwell could prove herself and stand out alongside the best players the sport has to offer. It’s hard to gauge players when they’re just getting back from the holidays, Maxwell said.
So the 2023 group was selected based on a player’s prior experience, whether it be with Team USA or in college. And Maxwell checks both of those boxes.
Last July, Maxwell showed she could hang on the very stage she’s always aspired to grace. The lefty dealt six innings in Japan and never allowed an earned run. She had already shown what she could do in college, and that didn’t change this spring. Maxwell ended her redshirt senior campaign at OSU with a record of 16-7 and an ERA of 1.91 en route to becoming a two-time All-American.
“I’m just going to have fun. That’s the most important part,” Maxwell said. “Being with girls from all different colleges, and even girls that have graduated college, just being able to soak up as much knowledge as I can from those other players – and then just being able to compete at the highest level – that’s a big part of why the game is so fun.”
Maxwell’s previous time with the USA Softball Women’s National team introduced her to a game she isn’t all too familiar with – or at least hasn’t been during her handful of years in Stillwater – and it happened rather quickly. It’s a lot faster, she said, but the starkest difference was calling her own game.
She hasn’t had to do that under the direction of John Bargfeldt, the longtime head coach at Tulsa who spent the past four seasons as the Cowgirls’ pitching coach. OSU coach Kenny Gajewski, on multiple occasions, referred to Bargfeldt as “the best pitch-caller in the game.”
That’s what Maxwell and the Cowgirls are losing in Bargfeldt, who retired this offseason.
“He always thinks that he could be replaced, but I don’t know if John can be replaceable,” Maxwell said. “I care for him so much – and his family. I know what he did was right, and I hope that we can bring someone in that is gonna carry on the legacy that John had here and what he was able to do within that short window.”
Gajewski won’t be alone in the search to fill that void. Maxwell shared that her coach of five seasons, which will soon be six, reached out for input on what she and Lexi Kilfoyl would want out of the person set to succeed Barfeldt.
Those two – Maxwell and Kilfoyl – are already among the best at what they do. In that person, she said, they want someone who’s consistently calm throughout all of the highs and lows. Their improvements are in the fine details, so Maxwell would prefer someone with “crazy amounts of knowledge.”
And she’ll spend a lot of time alongside whoever it eventually is. Maxwell said she will likely sit out OSU’s fall activities after dealing with a lingering, nagging finger injury on her throwing hand this spring. There’s been a persistent blistering on her pointer finger, something caused by a lack of rest over the better part of the past two years.
She took part in fall softball in 2021, played the 2022 season until June, went to Japan with USA Softball shortly after, came back for more in the fall, played this past season until June and is now headed abroad to represent Team USA again.
“Last year, I didn’t take off as much as I should’ve. I think I only took a few weeks, and I was itching to get back,” Maxwell said. “I think this time around I will probably extend it a little bit, just really make sure my body is healed and recovered until I’m able to touch the ball again.”
Maxwell and Team USA will get things underway with group play July 11-15 in Dublin, Ireland. And OSU’s ace would love to leave Thursday and return home with a gold medal before throttling down for a little bit.
But regardless of what happens, Maxwell is going to enjoy her time in a place she’s never been, a place that tattoos another blank page in what’s become an always-needed passport.
“I’ve heard I have to drink a Guinness beer,” Maxwell said through a laugh. “So, I’m sure I’ll try that.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
