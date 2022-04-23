As the Oklahoma State football team frequently rotated its lineup during the final spring practice, one position group couldn’t make many substitutions.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said earlier in the week the Cowboys weren't going to play a traditional spring game because of reduced depth up front, and when the small group of O-linemen gathered on the field, his reason was obvious.
Because of depleted depth, OSU’s healthy offensive linemen had little time to rest on the sideline. Nine O-linemen suited up for the Cowboys’ Spring Football Finale on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, and center Preston Wilson was restricted to non-contact drills.
Although the men in the trenches had to stay active for most of the two-hour practice, it was nothing new. The O-line has been dealing with injury issues throughout the spring. It’s been a grueling situation, and the available offensive linemen have had no choice but to gain experience.
“They’ve got a lot of reps,” Gundy said. “I tell them, ‘You’re getting a lot of work. More work than you really need, but it’s gonna help you.’”
The Cowboys have had to acclimate to practicing without leaders such as Cole Birmingham, the sole offensive player to start in all of OSU's games during the past season. As Birmingham watched from the sideline with a brace on his right leg and crutches, the healthy O-linemen lined up on the field, facing a home crowd for the first time since a wild Bedlam victory in November.
Caleb Etienne, Jake Springfield, Eli Russ, Taylor Miterko, Tyrone Webber, Logan Nobles, Jake Henry and Hilton Marsh were involved in contact drills, giving the offensive line three options for substitutions during 11-on-11 play. Another complication arose when Russ left the field with an unspecified injury late in the practice.
Despite the challenges up front, Gundy has optimism for the fall. He said he expects the Cowboys to have 25 offensive linemen in August, and the available O-linemen are progressing.
“I keep track of all that, the analytic part of what we missed,” Gundy said. “So, we’ll make up for that in August. My right-offhand thinking is we’re going to have to get into more contact, 11-on-11, a week earlier than we did this spring because of what we lost based on not having enough guys this spring.”
