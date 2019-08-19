I made a mistake and bought a new trail camera. This one isn’t like any I’ve had before, and it definitely wasn’t a mistake.
I’m usually not one for new gadgets. I like to keep things simple. However, I have to admit that I am very captivated with something I recently acquired.
I love trail cameras. The information that they gather is a huge contribution to helping my hunting and influencing decisions I make each fall. You put them in the woods and they spy on the animals. What could be better? The answer is easy – trail cameras that deliver pictures from the woods strait to your phone.
I’m usually slow to catch on to outdoor gadgets. That being said, cellular trail cameras have been around for a while and gradually have become more affordable. They are just like any trail camera except they send a copy of pictures stored on the SD card via cellular service.
I’ve been testing one out for the last week or so, and so far it’s amazing. To be able to check in on the camera with a smart phone instead of pulling cards from cameras in the woods is going to help my cause this fall.
I’m not sponsored in any way by an outdoor company, and I also don’t get free stuff to test out. For this reason I’m not going to discuss what brands I have purchased. For those who are curious about cell cameras, here’s what I’ve figured out about them so far.
If you don’t get cellphone service where you put the camera, it probably won’t either. Coverage is important, so choose one that indicates they have service where you intend to use the product. Cameras are particular to the service provider and a little research will not hurt.
The pictures that are transmitted are poorer quality than the ones stored on the SD card, but they are plenty good for scouting purposes. I have not tried videos yet, but I don’t have high hopes for their quality.
If your cameras are taking a lot of pictures and set to deliver them frequently, you will need a better battery source than AA. Be prepared to upgrade to a 12 v setup, or spend about $8 a week swapping Duracells. The cameras can also be set up to not use so much juice.
The camera is controlled by an app on your phone, which is new to me in the world of trail cameras. It was easy to use and provided plenty of options and information. Because of this, the only switch or button on the camera turns it on and off. A flashing light indicates the level of cellular coverage before the camera goes into capture mode.
It has definitely affected my productivity both personally and professionally. I got so drawn in that I bought another one. I have them set up to deliver pictures every two hours, with both offset to delivery on opposite hours. So each hour I get a new set of trail pictures. It’s awesome.
I may be behind the times when it comes to outdoor technology, but I know when something is worth it. I’m going to have cellular trail cameras running this fall, and I’m really excited about the knowledge they will provide me.
Jon Kocan is the Stillwater News Press outdoors writer and a longtime hunter. He can be reached at jkocan19@yahoo.com.
