Two Oklahoma State wrestling signees have been named state winners of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award, announced by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Comanche’s Konner Doucet was recognized as the winner of the honor in the state of Oklahoma.
The incoming Cowboy capped off his high school career with a 50-0 senior season, including three wins by first-period pin in the Class 3A state wrestling championships at 220 pounds.
Doucet finished the year ranked No. 6 in the country at 220 pounds, based on the InterMat Wrestling rankings.
Alexander Yokubaitis of St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, earned the DSHSEA award within his home state.
Yokubaitis went 47-2 as a senior, and won his fourth-straight state championship in the state of Louisiana – claiming the crown at 125 pounds. He was also a National High School Coaches Association All-American in 2018.
Coming out of a state not highly regarded for its high school wrestling – when compared to hotbeds like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Oklahoma – Yokubaitis was not ranked by InterMat Wrestling. He was a late addition to the Oklahoma State signing class that ranked No. 1 overall by all wrestling recruiting sites.
"This is the 25th year that we have presented our Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award and we're excited to recognize another group of young men, who have excelled not only on the wrestling mat, but also in the classroom and in their communities," said Hall of Fame Executive Director Lee Roy Smith in a release. "I want to thank our selection committee for the thorough work they have done in determining this year's winners. We look forward to following these young men as they chart new goals for themselves on the mat and in their lives."
The regional winners will be announced May 21 with the national winner being announced May 28. The national winner typically is recognized at the Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater during Honors Weekend, which was due to be held June 5-6 this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony has been rescheduled to June 4-5, 2021.
National winners have combined to win 19 NCAA DIvision I individual titles, led by four-time champion Logan Stieber.
The most recent Oklahoma State wrestler to have received the national honor was Daton Fix in 2017.
