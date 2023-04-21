The previously silent crowd erupted as Stillwater High boys soccer junior forward Griffin Condley released the ball on his penalty kick.
Condley’s swing of his leg remained true, and ball blasted by the goal keeper broke what was a stalemate up until that point in the Pioneers’ eventual 2-0 win over Choctaw on Friday night on the pitch in Pioneer Stadium.
“It was Senior Night, and I started all my seniors,” Stillwater coach Seth Condley said. “They’ve earned the right to start. There’s a lot of first games for a lot of them this year for varsity level – and because we already have playoffs secured, like a week ago. Now we’re playing for seeding. But we needed some help from some other teams.”
The two-goal victory put a bow on the Pioneers’ district slate. As it stands with one game remaining in the regular season, Stillwater will sit in a three-way tie for third in Class 6A District 3 with an overall record of 11-3 and district record of 6-1.
“We’re gonna end up being third on goal differential,” Seth Condley said. “But, overall, I was pleased with the whole game. With me, the seniors are gonna start on Senior Night.”
The first half was an all-out battle. Neither side was letting up, with the match going back and forth deep into each team’s territory. Approaching the 20-minute mark, the Pioneers spent almost 10 minutes entirely within Yellowjackets territory, but Choctaw fought hard to keep Stillwater’s scoring at bay.
In fact, roughly six minutes in, Graham Condley produced a header that barely missed the goal on the right side. That was the closest the Pioneers got to scoring halftime.
“It’s gonna be a little bit different because it wasn’t our first 11,” Seth Condley said. “So then you can see the second half when we had our first 11 in, it was a different game.”
In the second half, Condley started to bring in the first 11, and slowly the momentum started to build.
Graham Condley almost broke the Yellowjackets’ defense with his dribbling, but his shot was blocked by another pair of defenders who were camped out in front of the goal.
Seven minutes later, a pass from Marcus Uscanga-Lopez set Diego Ortega on the right side of the goal for a shot that almost sent him sliding. The attempt flew across the field but barely missed on the left side in what was another empty result.
Amid the stand still, Graham Condley took the ball into Yellowjacket territory, and while surrounded by three defenders, was fouled and awarded a penalty kick.
The crowd drew silent as Griffin Condley lined it up. Then shot the ball, barely missing the goalie, and the crowd erupted.
“Well, that’s what we’ve been doing the entire season is my brother, Graham, he’ll get fouled in the box and I always take PKs,” Griffin Condley said. “And, so, I knew I picked my spot. In the beginning, I knew where I was gonna go and I just had to put it there and beat the keeper.”
With the momentum in the Pioneers’ hands, they scored again within the next five minutes. This time by Ortega.
After having struggled to create any separation throughout the first 70 minutes, the Pioneers had set themselves free behind the late goals.
“I think we just wore them down. That’s it,” Seth Condley said. “They’re a good little team. They’ve got a lot of guys that have been injured and now they’re getting them back. But I think getting the first 11 in, getting that rhythm back, it just didn’t happen. It takes a while. It took us 20 to get the first 11, first 12, back in there and getting that movement going overall for the team. I wish we got a little more shots, but I don’t mind dribbling. I was proud of everybody.”
