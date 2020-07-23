Anthony Bland doesn’t know when he will play football again.
The 2020 Stillwater High graduate has been preparing and working out with the anticipation of continuing his football career this fall at prestigious Princeton University.
As of now, Bland doesn’t know when his collegiate football career will begin.
The same could be said of many college athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic that has the amateur athletic world in limbo. Yet, for Bland, he knows he won’t be playing this fall. That’s already decided.
Earlier this month, the Ivy League announced it was canceling all fall athletics for the fall semester. Other conferences have said they won’t play nonconference football games, but the Ivy League took the next big step in trying to further spread the deadly virus that’s halted college sports since mid-March.
“Obviously, it’s upsetting because this will be the first fall since I started playing football my freshman year that I won’t be able to play football,” Bland said. “But, then I realized I have it the best out of anyone because I’m a freshman. It really sucks for the seniors in the Ivy League. I don’t know what’s going to happen with them, but it’s hard for them because they have to make decisions for themselves.
“There are a lot of times where freshmen don’t play their first year anyway, so for me, it’s not too crazy. I like the idea of being able to get stronger and faster. I will also be back in Stillwater in November, so if they’re playing, I can go watch them play Bixby or beat Choctaw by 70 again.”
Despite his football future in limbo, Bland has never wavered on attending Princeton. The recent announcement about fall sports this fall was just a bump in his road of graduating with a degree from the prestigious university.
“If football was my No. 1 priority in life, I don’t know if I’d be going to Princeton,” Bland said. “I put God before football. I put academics before football. When it comes to stuff like this, this is the reason I chose Princeton. If a pandemic hits, I have a Princeton education.”
Bland plans to move to Princeton in late August. He said the university will be having freshmen and juniors on campus this fall with sophomores and seniors on campus in the spring. Thus, his spring semester will be entirely online.
He plans to spend that semester in Stillwater, unless football is moved to the spring. That idea has been discussed, but nothing has been approved.
“If they do have football in the spring, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Bland said. “It’s all up in the air. If there is football in the spring, I assume they’d let us on campus or we couldn’t play football. The school said the spring is sophomores and seniors, unless there is a reason you need to be here, so there’s a chance I could be there.
“But, at this rate, I don’t know when we’ll be playing football. Whatever they say, I’m on board. I know there are some smart people, so I trust whatever they say.”
The former star wide receiver for the Pioneers has his school year more planned than his athletic future. Bland said he believes when he arrives on campus he will begin workouts with teammates, but he’s not entirely sure that will happen.
If not, he will continue doing what he’s done for the past few months. Bland has been working out with the idea of playing football during the 2020-21 school year. He’s done so in Stillwater by himself and with friends.
Princeton sent him two workouts – one if he had access to a weight room and one if he didn’t have a weight room to use. Bland has done both, depending on if he’s had access to a gym and weight room.
He said his focus has been gaining more muscle, trying to turn fat into muscle to become stronger and faster. He’s gone to Gym One Fitness or Babcock Park, or wherever him and his friends find a place to work out.
The 6-foot-3 receiver has gained nearly 10 pounds of muscle. He went from 188 pounds during the beginning of track season to 197 right now.
“I’ve been way more consistent on working out,” Bland said. “I don’t have a job, so I literally wake up at an unearthly time like 4:30 or 5 (a.m.) on my own and go work out at 6. I’ll start with conditioning and around 7:30 I’ll go lift.
“Around 9:30, I’ll go do strictly football stuff. I want to save that until last, because I usually want to do the football stuff with someone else. A lot of times I’ll go with Eli Williams, who’s playing DB this year for Stillwater. Sometimes I’ll wait for Brennan Presley, if they don’t have workouts at OSU.”
Presley, a freshman wide receiver at Oklahoma State, isn’t the only current Cowboy who Bland has been working out with this summer. He’s also caught passes from two young OSU quarterbacks and another future Cowboy who was his QB for two years at SHS.
“Between Gunnar (Gundy), Gage (Gundy) and Shane Illingworth a little bit, and Peyton Thompson, too, who’s also at OSU,” Bland said. “Between those four guys, I’ve been catching balls throughout this time.”
Of course, catching passes from Gunnar Gundy feels quite natural to Bland. The two connected for 140 receptions, 1,981 yards and 28 touchdowns during their two years on the field together where they went 24-2 with a pair of state runner-up finishes.
“When I catch from him, it just feels normal,” Bland said. “We’ve done it a lot in the past, so it just brings back memories when he throws me a post at the park, so it’s cool to catch up and throw with him there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.