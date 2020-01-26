GLENCOE – Following Friday night’s victory, Glencoe High boys’ basketball coach Jeff Weedn joked that maybe the fourth time facing Frontier would be successful.
His Panthers had failed the previous three times this season – his first as their coach. The Panthers lost by a combined 53 points – with the largest loss being a 27-point defeat.
Saturday night, Weedn’s joke proved true. The Panthers avenged those three losses Saturday night in the championship game of the Glencoe Tournament.
Glencoe beat Frontier, 58-37, after outscoring the Mustangs by 19 in the second half.
“When you’re in a tournament setting, and you win the first game and you win the second, you’ve got momentum, and they’ve got momentum,” Weedn said. “Everyone knows what’s coming. I just thought our intensity was fabulous tonight. I thought our effort was tremendous. I’m proud of all of the guys.”
Frontier won the first three games 79-71, 83-56 and 68-50 – three games this season that were all played in different months. Frontier coach Bob Weckstein said there was one big difference in those games compared to Saturday’s contest.
“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Weckstein said. “I attribute that part to (Glencoe’s) press and hustle. I’d hate to know how many times we turned it over. You can’t turn it over that way and expect to win ball games. I felt like defensively we played pretty well, but it wears on you when you’re not even scoring and you’re just handing the ball to the other team. … We’re not going to sit here and cry about it. We’re going to get better and we’ll learn.”
Glencoe took an 8-4 lead after the first quarter, but Frontier trimmed the deficit in half by halftime. However, the Panthers pushed that lead to 14 points with a strong third quarter before another dominating fourth quarter sealed the win.
Glencoe’s Bryce Coe led all players with 20 points. Jaken Weedn added 12 points, while Tre’ Speer and Jake Remington scored nine and eight points, respectively.
Brandon Warrior was the lone Mustang to score in double figures. He tallied 16 points.
“I’m so happy for the seniors,” Weedn said. “When you’re a senior, you want to walk out and say you won your own tournament.”
