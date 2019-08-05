Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball program has announced the addition of Patsy Armstrong to its staff.
In her current capacity, she will serve as the assistant athletic director for women’s basketball operations for coach Jim Littell.
“I would like to thank Coach Littell for this wonderful opportunity to join his staff. In my short time here in Stillwater, I realized quickly our student-athletes are some of the best in and outside of the classroom across all sports. I am excited to continue fostering the relationships I have already built and developing new ones within women’s college basketball,” Armstrong said.
“Coach Littell and his staff have done a tremendous job with recruiting and developing outstanding student-athletes within the Cowgirl basketball program and I look forward to being a part of our chase for a Big 12 championship.”
Armstrong came to Stillwater in February of 2018 as the director of on-campus recruiting for the Cowboy football program. While overseeing the strategic plan for OSU’s on-campus recruiting for both official and unofficial visits, she was also at the forefront of recruiting events such as game days, Cowboy days (junior days) and the Orange Blitz.
Prior to OSU, Armstrong worked five years as a football administration specialist at San Diego State. She spent an additional seven years as a student life advisor at SDSU.
A 2003 graduate of UC Santa Barbara, Armstrong received her master’s degree from San Diego State in 2008.
