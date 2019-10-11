PAWNEE – Trailing by a touchdown after the first quarter Friday night, Pawnee High looked calm and composed as the Black Bears overwhelmed Hominy with their ground attack to battle back against the Bucks.
The Black Bears would concede an 80-yard touchdown drive – to begin the game – which was capped off with a Shane Brown touchdown run. By the time the drive was over, there was under a minute left in the opening quarter.
But the Black Bears would not quit, tallying 28-consecutive points in their 36-14 victory before the Bucks managed to score late. Pawnee’s win snapped a lengthy losing streak to Hominy.
Hominy struggled to move the ball after the 11-minute opening drive. By the time halftime came around, the Bucks were trailing 14-7. The strong performance by the Pawnee (6-0, 4-0 District A-5) defense was all the run-heavy Black Bear offense needed to take control of the contest.
Pawnee coach Russell Cook was pleased with his team’s response after falling behind early.
“We made a few adjustments,” Cook said. “The defense came out better after that first drive. … The biggest thing was the offense came out and stepped it up and drove right down there on them and scored, as well. That’s a big plus for both sides of the ball.”
Pawnee forced two turnovers from the Bucks’ offense. Brown threw an interception in the game, and backup Clifford Hayes also tossed a pick against the stingy Pawnee defense.
The Black Bears’ success came through on ground, with Pawnee only attempting one pass on the night.
Running back Trevor Mitchell broke loose in the third quarter with the biggest rush of the night, a 54-yard scamper that broke the game wide open. Mitchell finished the game with 105 yards, and was the only rusher to pass the 100-yard mark in the contest.
Blake Skidgel, Chad Mitchell, Jake Mitchell and Wylee Craig also tallied positive run totals for the Black Bears in the victory. Brown, Hayes and Kaden Sutton were the only rushers for Hominy (4-2, 1-2) all night.
Pawnee shared the wealth when it came to finding the end zone, as no Black Bear scored twice.
Skidgel felt that the team made a statement with their team rushing effort, calling it a huge testament that the team has multiple weapons that can score.
In a moment of surprise, Skidgel found his cousin Conner Skidgel on the only pass from the Black Bears for a score. He explained the significance of the moment.
“It was awesome, because in practice, he doesn’t catch them a lot,” Skidgel said. “But he finally pulled through tonight and caught one. It was a great moment.”
