Do you ever have that feeling like you’re being watched? I’ve recently been under surveillance and I have to admit it’s a little uncomfortable.
I’ve hunted my entire life and plan on doing so for as long as possible. I’ve also been pretty successful hunting, which the animals that inhabit the Cross Timbers landscape are aware of.
It only took one fictional TV show about a sudden rise in the intelligence of animals that take over the world to plant a seed in my mind that it would be bad for me if that happened. I’d probably be first on the list to be dealt with. Lately I’ve noticed a few animals around my home acting odd, and I’m starting to think that I should be worried.
I’ve had a jake and an old tom turkey that have been frequent visitors to my pasture this summer. At first they appeared during the middle of the day, and hung out in the shade of old pecan trees. Being a common way for turkeys to beat the heat, I didn’t find much concern in having them around.
Recently their pattern shifted and they started to appear closer to sunset. They’re typical roosting spots are in another drainage, and being that close at sunset had to mean they were roosting on my farm. This has never happened that I know of so it was definitely worth noting.
I watched a few days to see if I could find out where they decided to roost, but they slipped down the creek each time. I have a lot of large trees that would make a nice place to roost so I didn’t think much of them hanging out. That is, until things got a little uncomfortable the other night.
The big tom and his teenage sidekick spent the evening lounging in my pasture once again. They hung around until sunset, and then in a brazen attempt to spy on my household, roosted in a pecan tree 70 yards from my house with a direct view into my living room. They tried to play it off like it was another night in the Cross Timbers, but I knew immediately they were up to something.
You couldn’t have put these birds in a better spot to watch through the windows. I had my binoculars on them as they hopped around the branches until they had a clear window to peer through.
I drove by them to check a trail camera and let them now I was watching them too. They stood like statues thinking no one had seen them. I slowed down on the way back by and they didn’t budge.
There is just too much coincidence and I’m worried. These have to be turkey spies that have been scouting me for the animal kingdom’s revenge. Actually probably not, but it is kind of creepy to have things you hunt watching in your windows at night.
Don’t forget
Velvet is starting to be stripped off of the antlers of local bucks. The first one I got trail camera pictures of was last weekend, and so far I have two with hard antlers. Both are three year olds and this week the rest of the bucks should do the same.
Jon Kocan is the Stillwater News Press outdoors writer and a longtime hunter. He can be reached at jkocan19@yahoo.com.
