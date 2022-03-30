Sydney Pennington holds the Oklahoma State softball program’s home-run record, but grand slams have been elusive for most of her career.
Before Wednesday night, Pennington had never hit a grand slam for the Cowgirls. She said she tends to try too hard when the bases are loaded, but when she stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning against Tulsa, she concentrated on her swing and let it happen naturally.
Her approach worked.
Pennington, OSU’s super-senior third baseman, launched the ball over the right-field wall to clear the bases. She gave the Cowgirls their final four RBIs in a 10-0 five-inning, run-rule victory against Tulsa on Wednesday at Cowgirl Stadium, extending OSU’s win streak to eight.
Coach Kenny Gajewski was surprised to learn it was the first grand slam among Pennington’s 45 home runs.
“That’s awesome,” Gajewski said. “I’m just happy for her. She’s in such a good place, and her work has been really good. She’s been a special kid here, and to see her at the right time of year – her numbers, and her performance just keeps climbing – it’s really cool to see.”
Katelynn Carwile, Chyenne Factor and Miranda Elish waited on base as Pennington began her at-bat in the bottom of the fourth. Carwile had walked, Factor singled to right field. Then Elish, who also pitched for the Cowgirls in the top of the fourth, smacked a single to left field, scoring Kiley Naomi – who had led off the inning with a double – to extend OSU’s lead to 6-0.
As Pennington faced Tulsa reliever Sara Llamas-Howell, she sensed that her pitching style was different from that of starter Samantha Pochop.
“She was throwing a little bit harder than the last girl,” Pennington said. “So I was just ready to get my timing down. I took one pitch, and it was outside, so I was kind of just prepared and ready to go to the right side. It was right there, and I was just in go mode and got there quick, and (it) kind of got out of the park really fast.”
Pennington went 2 for 2 at the plate with a game-high five RBIs. In the bottom of the first, she drew a bases-loaded walk for the Cowgirls’ first run, and she hit a single to left field in the third inning.
Pennington said she thinks changes in practice have been the key to her recent success. Straying from her typical routine has pushed her out of her comfort zone, she added, but she notices improvement when she focuses.
“I’ve been working on a lot of different things that I normally don’t work on,” Pennington said. “And props to our coaches, too. They’ve been implementing a lot of new ideas and drills for each of us, and it’s just been really good.”
#OKState super senior Sydney Pennington talks about the recent changes in practice. Kenny Gajewski said on Tuesdays, the Cowgirls are often practicing in small groups so they can do more individualized work. pic.twitter.com/gh98EehWGs— Hallie Hart (@halliehart) March 31, 2022
As Pennington elevates the Cowgirls’ offense, several of her teammates are doing the same. OSU outhit Tulsa, 10-3. First baseman Karli Petty added two RBIs, Elish provided one and Factor had no RBIs but went 3 for 3 at the plate and touched home each time on the bases.
Although the Cowgirls used three pitchers, they stayed consistent in the circle. Starter Morgan Day gave up two hits, no runs and no walks through three innings while throwing three strikeouts. After Elish allowed no hits in the fourth, Kelly Maxwell closed the game in the fifth, striking out Haley Morgan to secure the run-rule victory.
Next, the Cowgirls start a three-game series against Baylor at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Waco, Texas.
“(We did) some really good things,” Gajewski said. “Excited about this, and ready to go to Baylor and tackle them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.