Karli Petty fielded the ground ball and made an automatic throw across the diamond to Morgyn Wynne for the third out.
It looked like a routine play for Petty on Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium, but she was a rookie at third base. Only two days earlier, as the Oklahoma State softball team warmed up for its first game against Kansas, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski gave Petty her new assignment for the series.
She had about 10 minutes to prepare.
The late change didn’t rattle Petty, a junior from Moore who has previously played at second and first. OSU swept Kansas, capping the series with a 10-2 five-inning run-rule victory Saturday afternoon, and Petty defended third base in all three games.
The Cowgirls had to suddenly shuffle their defense Thursday because senior shortstop Kiley Naomi was out with a minor back injury. Super senior Sydney Pennington, who typically starts at third, switched to shortstop as Petty occupied the hot corner.
“We’ve got a lot of talented kids that can play a lot of spots, so it’s what makes this team great,” Gajewski said.
Until Thursday, Naomi had started in every game this season. Gajewski said she “tweaked her back” while throwing the ball only minutes before the first matchup against Kansas. As the series progressed, the Cowgirls handled her situation with caution.
“We just made the decision early before we even really got going (Saturday) to just let her get another day to be 100 percent,” Gajewski said. “And she got a couple days off here to really rest and stretch … but she’s fine. She could have played. If we were in June, she would have played the second and the third games, I can assure you of that.”
The Cowgirls couldn’t ignore the absence of Naomi, who was wearing a back brace as she watched her teammates. But Pennington and Petty made a near-seamless transition into their new defensive roles.
On Thursday, in her third-base debut, Petty initiated a double play to end the top of the third inning. Friday night, she and Pennington stood behind ace pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who threw a career-high 18 strikeouts.
The Cowgirl defense held strong to seal the sweep Saturday, limiting Kansas to two runs on two hits as starting pitcher Miranda Elish earned the win.
“It’s great knowing that the coaches and Sydney trust me enough to go over there and play third,” Petty said. “But I feel comfortable enough, and the team gives me a lot of confidence.”
For Pennington, the shift to Naomi’s spot was a rewind to her early days as a Cowgirl. She arrived at OSU as a shortstop, and when Naomi joined the team, Pennington was bumped out of her position and sent to third. Since then, Pennington has reshaped her identity as a third baseman, but her shortstop instincts returned against the Jayhawks.
“I think she’d rather play third, to be very honest,” Gajewski said. “I think she’s more comfy over there. I’m real happy with her. I just told her, I said, ‘I’m really proud of you for really playing a good shortstop and making some nice plays.’”
Pennington also sparked the Cowgirls’ offense Saturday, tying the game at 2 in the second inning. With two outs, she lofted a home run into the wind and over the left-center-field fence, sending junior catcher Julia Cottrill home from first base.
“I felt like it was going to go the whole time,” Pennington said. “I just didn’t know about the wind, so I kind of just had to keep an eye on it.”
With a solo home run from senior outfielder Chyenne Factor, the Cowgirls took the lead in the third inning. The sweep of Kansas improved OSU’s record to 34-7 overall and 11-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
Next, the Cowgirls depart from conference play to face Tulsa at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the road. Until then, Naomi has three more days to recover.
“I’m hoping Kiley gets back quick,” Pennington said. “She’s great there (at shortstop). But it’s also good for Karli to get some work at third just because she’ll be here next year probably playing third.
"So yeah, it was good, it was fun. A lot different than third base, but challenging, and I still felt pretty comfortable."
