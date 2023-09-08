The Perkins-Tryon seniors got the win they wanted perhaps as badly as any in their time.
Quarterback Beck Smith accounted for nearly 60 percent of the team’s offense, running back Tre Stevenson scored two touchdowns and forced a fumble on defense and Dylan Davidson had a pick-six, helping the Demons beat Cushing, 21-7, Friday to give the Demons their first win in the Highway 33 rivalry since 2019.
“We’ve been grinding all week. We’ve been waiting for this one since spring ball,” Davidson said. “We had this one marked, and we came out and executed exactly like we wanted to.”
Perkins-Tryon (2-0) went into the game knowing it wanted to run the ball, but Cushing (1-1) had a stacked box most of the time.
The Demons didn’t deviate from their plan and relied on Smith to take a lot of hits as he ran down the middle. His number of carries (19) nearly matched the rest of the team’s total (20).
Smith got wrapped up around his ankle in the middle of the fourth quarter and came up limping. After hobbling off to the sideline, he sat out a couple of snaps and went right back in to tote the rock.
“They were loading the box, and using the quarterback to run allows us to get a plus one,” P-T coach DaWayne Hudson said. “There were times that we ran the ball really well. There were times that we had penalties or times that Cushing did a great job up front. It was a battle, and we got a lot of respect for those guys.”
The win was also Hudson’s first over Cushing as the Demons’ coach. He said he didn’t feel it was different than any other game he has coached, but he acknowledged the players wanted it more.
“This one’s been circled for a while, and the kids played their (butt) off,” he said. “We’ll all enjoy this one for the night and start looking at the next opponent.”
The Demons led 14-7 at halftime.
It easily could have been 14-0, but Cushing receiver Brady Matheson evaded a tackle and scored a 59-yard touchdown just over 2 minutes before halftime. It just as easily could have been 14-14 as a penalty negated Lane Wood’s 68-yard touchdown, and the Demon defense held on the goal line to close the half.
Regardless, the game remained close throughout the second half until Cushing quarterback John Hilligoss threw interceptions on three consecutive drives at the end of the fourth quarter, including the pick-six.
Davidson was the one player Hudson praised by name in the team’s post-game huddle. Hudson told the News Press he believes the senior is a college-level kicker and/or punter.
“That’s what I want to do,” Davidson said. “I’m trusting God and my abilities, so hopefully it gets me to the next level.”
The Demons play at home for the first time this season Friday against Marlow, and Cushing travels to Berryhill.
