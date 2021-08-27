Dawayne Hudson nearly broke his headset during the first play of his head coaching career, but his enthusiastic reaction on the sideline happened for a good reason.
On the opening kickoff, sophomore kick returner Quincy Mouton provided the Perkins-Tryon football team with a thrilling start to its season. Mouton secured the football, separated himself from every Chisholm defender and zoomed into the end zone.
“I had to be careful; I think I dropped the headset,” Hudson said. “… I was super excited to start off the season like that.”
From there, the Demons increased their momentum.
Perkins-Tryon throttled Chisholm 48-0 on Friday night in a non-district Week Zero matchup at McIlvain Field.
With speed and tenacity, Class 3A Perkins-Tryon controlled the game against the Class 2A Longhorns from beginning to end. The Demons scored on offense, defense and special teams, putting all of the pieces together to ensure a shutout of the Longhorns.
“I thought our kids were prepared,” Hudson said. “We’ve been talking about this moment for a long time.”
Senior Gunnar Thrash carried the large responsibility of following former Demon standout Austin Mages as the starting quarterback, but Thrash showed composure under pressure. He had a nine-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, and that wasn’t the only time his run game helped the Demons.
In the second half, he had to start a drive in his own end zone, but his 30-yard keeper powered a 99-yard drive that resulted in sophomore running back Beck Smith’s touchdown, bringing the score to 39-0 to start the fourth quarter.
Through the air, Thrash went 5 of 15 for 56 yards.
“Gunnar looked like a veteran at times, and he executed at a really high level,” Hudson said. “I thought there were a few plays that we gotta improve on his execution level, but overall, he did really, really well.”
Sophomore Tre Stevenson made pivotal plays on offense and defense. In the first half, Stevenson logged a fumble recovery, and he had no trouble reaching the end zone as a rusher, shaking off the defenders who dared to pursue him. Stevenson finished with a game-high 54 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Senior receiver Hunter Robinson created another highlight play in the second quarter when he sped into the end zone for a 60-yard punt return, bringing the score to 33-0 soon before halftime.
Perkins-Tryon held Chisholm to only 24 yards of offense, with no passing yards. The Demons kept their eyes on their receivers, pressured quarterback Bryce Patton and seized opportunities to give the ball back to their offense. Senior rusher Grant Biggers was active for the Longhorns with 16 carries for 11 yards, but the Demons’ stout defense stopped him from breaking away for a long run.
Perkins-Tryon had two fumble recoveries, junior lineman Rich Hart recorded a sack for a loss of nine yards and sophomore linebacker Cutter Greene grabbed an interception.
In the fourth quarter, the Perkins-Tryon defense added a safety to bring the score to 41-0 with 7:40 left.
By the end of the game, second-string quarterback Tanner Dawes had an opportunity to play, and he rushed for the final touchdown with 3:01 remaining.
Next, the Demons will face Class 4A opponent Tecumseh at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on the road.
Although Hudson identified a few potential points of improvement, the takeaways from his first game in his new role were overwhelmingly positive.
“Being my first opportunity to get to coach here,” Hudson said, “there’s a lot of feel-good moments tonight.”
PERKINS-TRYON 48, CHISHOLM 0
Chisholm 0 0 0 0 – 0
Perkins-Tryon 20 13 0 15 – 48
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Perkins-Tryon – Quincy Mouton 85 kickoff return (kick no good), 11:47
Perkins-Tryon – Tre Stevenson 14-yard run (Thrash-Craycraft pass), 5:30
Perkins-Tryon – Gunnar Thrash 9-yard run (two-point conversion no good), 3:03
Second Quarter
Perkins-Tryon – Stevenson 14 run (two-point conversion no good), 11:28
Perkins-Tryon – Hunter Robinson 60-yard punt return (Davidson kick), 4:11
Fourth Quarter
Perkins-Tryon – Beck Smith 30 run (kick no good), 11:51
Perkins-Tryon – Safety, 7:40
Perkins-Tryon – Tanner Dawes 10 run (Davidson kick), 3:01
———
Team stats
Perkins-Tryon Chisholm
First Downs 16 8
Rushing Yards 194 24
Passing Yards 60 0
Comp-Att-INT 18-25-0 3-13-1
Total Yards 254 24
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
———
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Chisholm, Bigger 16-11; Perkins-Tryon, Stevenson 6-54. (Carries-Yards)
Passing – Chisholm, Patton 0-3–0-1; Perkins-Tryon, Thrash 6-15–56-0. (Completions-Attempts–Yards-INTs).
Receiving – Perkins-Tryon, Mouton 4-38. (Catches-Yards)
