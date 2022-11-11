When Perkins-Tryon and Marlow squared off in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday night, the stakes were astronomically higher than they were when the two programs met in the middle of September.
A Week 3 clash resulted in a 34-21 win for the Demons – a triumph that snapped Marlow’s 17-game win streak.
The Outlaws were hoping for payback. And those hopes were dashed as the Demons dominated in all three phases to advance to the second round with a 49-0 win at McIlvain Field.
“One-and-oh. That’s what we are, and that’s a big deal,” Demons coach Dawayne Hudson said. “We were able to start the way we really wanted to, and we finished the way we wanted to. Marlow’s a good ball club. … But our kids were ready, and it was a good night for P-T football.”
The Demons (9-2) fought through the sleet-filled, 34-degree weather and got off to a blazing start, forcing the Outlaws (7-4) into a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession.
And P-T scored as fast as it stopped Marlow, capping off its first possession with a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Tre Stevenson.
That was only the beginning of the Demons’ onslaught.
A sack led to a scoop-and-score touchdown, and they recovered a Marlow fumble on the ensuing kickoff. P-T scored two plays later when Stevenson punched it into the end zone from 3 yards out.
The Demons led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, and three more scores before the half gave P-T a 42-0 lead at the break.
“That was a little surprising,” Stevenson said. “We just had to keep our foot on the gas pedal and keep going. Never let up.”
“If I’m being honest, I’m out of shape because I was pretty hyped up, running up the sideline,” Hudson said. “To be able to start out the way we did was a lot of fun.”
Stevenson, who doubles as a defensive end, was a focal point in P-T’s offense. The junior eventually finished with 15 carries for 78 yards and three touchdowns, with his third score coming on a 1-yard scamper with six minutes until halftime.
The outing helped him surpass 1,000 yards rushing for a second time in as many seasons, and his three-score game was in part motivated by limited action in the Demons’ Week 10 win over Mannford due to injury.
“Well, I was a little more energized,” Stevenson said. “I had a week off, and I was ready.”
Stevenson helped make an impact on both sides of the ball, as the defense allowed the Outlaws offense to gain just one first down throughout the contest’s entirety.
P-T had four takeaways from Marlow, including two fumbles and two interceptions. And senior Braxton Lightfoot was at the center of it all.
Lightfoot was the one who recovered the fumble and took it 8 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and he intercepted Marlow quarterback Tyler Callahan to set up the Demons’ offense around midfield. The latter was the precursor to Stevenson’s third score of the game.
He, like Stevenson, pulled double duty against the Outlaws. He joined in on the Demons’ scoring spree with a 2-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left in the second quarter.
Wherever the ball was, Lightfoot was seemingly in the vicinity.
“We call him ‘Scrappy.’ Scrappy is, in my mind, he’s – if I had a daughter, that’s the one I’d want her to marry,” Hudson said. “He’s our dude. And if we need a play, 40 is getting the ball. If we’re on defense – he’s been our leading tackle the last two years – and he’s very special.”
The 49-point triumph sets the Demons up for second-round road trip to face Verdigris. The two programs haven’t met since 2019, when Verdigris ended P-T’s season with a 42-28 loss.
The Cardinals beat Berryhill 28-0 in the first round, improving them to 10-1 on the year. Their lone loss came from a 15-14 defeat against Bristow in Week 6.
But when the Demons and Cardinals meet with a trip to the Class 3A semifinals hanging in the balance, it won’t matter what each squad has previously accomplished. The only thing that will matter is the 48 minutes of football that lie ahead.
And the Demons are ready for it.
“I’m sure we’ll have our hands full. Anybody that’s still playing will be good,” Hudson said. “We’ll lick our wounds, enjoy this for the night and get after it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.