Brandon Hight hasn’t shaved since his team last lost in January.
The Perry High boys’ basketball coach’s beard is about to get longer, and it will even make an appearance in the state tournament.
The Maroons pieced together a game of a lifetime in their 69-61 victory against No. 1 Millwood in the 3A Area I championship Friday night at Western Heights.
With the victory, Perry, ranked No. 10, will make its first appearance at state in its team history.
Hight said he was almost at a loss for words after his team’s monumental night.
“Making the state tournament has been a big goal of mine since I got here 11 years ago,” Hight said. “Some teams go to state every year, but this is something we’ve had to build toward. This is for all the former players at Perry who came up just short.”
Hight said the Maroons weren’t even the highest-seeded team at their regional, and they have had to upset teams all along the way to get where they are.
A trio of Maroon seniors shouldered the scoring load against the Falcons. Jace Goldsberry poured in 23 points, Mason Drake had 22 and Braxton Dale added 15. Goldsberry scored 10 of his points on free throws, and Drake accomplished his scoring output despite sitting a large piece of the second half because of foul trouble.
“We battled people, and some of our seniors stepped up when we needed them to,” Hight said.
Perry led by three at the half and was able to extend the lead to as much as 11 in the third quarter before Millwood started to make a comeback.
The Maroons were able to hold the Falcons off, though, with clutch free throws in the final minutes.
The victory will be one that won’t soon be forgotten for Perry players and fans, but the Maroons have their sights set on making noise in the state tournament starting on Thursday.
“We played pretty well tonight and prepared well,” Hight said. “To be able to take this team to state is pretty exciting.”
Huge fourth quarter powers Pawnee to victory
Pawnee saved its best basketball for the final quarter Friday afternoon.
The Black Bears led by just one bucket heading into the fourth quarter of the elimination game, and Latta was matching them possession for possession.
A few dominoes fell in the final minutes, though, and Pawnee broke the game open in its 73-55 victory against the Panthers at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.
With its second-straight victory in the Class 2A Area I consolation bracket, the No. 8 Black Bears will play Pawhuska at 8 p.m. Saturday to determine who goes to the state tournament.
Pawnee (26-2) didn’t need to rely on Gunnar Gordon as much as it did in its Thursday victory against Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, but Gordon still scored 18 points.
Landreth Harrison led the Black Bears with 26, and Brad Reeves added 19.
Pawnee coach David Page said his team’s point distribution resembled the type of game that they’ve played for much of the season.
“We’ve had four or five (players) in double digits all year long,” Page said. “It was not a surprise that several guys stepped up.”
The two teams were knotted at the half at 26, and Pawnee edged the Panthers by two in the third quarter to take a slim lead into the fourth.
Page said Latta (16-15) started missing shots and fouling in the final quarter, which allowed the Black Bears to outscore the Panthers by 16 in the frame to gain a nice enough cushion on the scoreboard to win.
The Black Bears helped their case from the free throw line, shooting 19-20 on foul shots.
The date with Pawhuska on Saturday sets up a possible revenge game for Pawnee, which suffered one of its two losses in the season to the Huskies in the regional tournament.
Pawhuska won the game, 61-59.
