Scrambling backward and away from the line to gain, Perry Maroons senior quarterback Caden Hall appeared to be in a bad position. Instead of incurring a negative play, though, Hall delivered a huge blow to his rival.
Perry, celebrating homecoming before the game, dominated the visiting Blackwell Maroons on Friday, winning 39-0.
PHS bolstered its already impressive recent record in the Battle of the Maroons rivalry due in part to the aforementioned play in the first quarter from their homecoming king.
Hall, announced homecoming king before the game, scored the second Perry TD on a one-yard rush. As far as one-yard scores go, Hall’s play was unconventional.
With 3:54 remaining in the first quarter he rolled to his left. Met by a swarm of white-shirted opponents, the Perry QB reversed field while backpedaling and sprinted to his right.
Charging through a couple defenders, Hall – who finished with 19 carries for 82 yards while also completing 6 of 9 passes for 68 yards – capped his circuitous route into the end zone and made the score 12-0.
“He’s our best athlete,” Perry coach Travis Cole said. “You know he’s going to make plays. He’s done a great job. He’s going to be the horse for us for sure.”
That escape act doubled a lead PHS took on its first drive of the game. The Perry Maroons marched down the field after receiving the opening kickoff, utilizing a supply of running lanes opened by their offensive line.
“We just come out every week and run the ball,” Hall said. “It’s really effective. The line is doing a really good job. Coaches are inserting a good game plan. It’s really working well.”
Senior Chance Davis punctuated the strong Perry opening drive, slicing through an interior gap from four yards out three minutes into the game.
The Perry defense, en route to an eventual shutout, stifled the offensive efforts of Blackwell early in the game. As the sun set to usher in a windless night, it did not seem to matter how many points Perry tacked on in the second half.
Blackwell mustered only 71 total yards against the Perry defense. BHS freshman quarterback Kevin Rios was intercepted twice and, despite some strong runs, struggled to move the ball.
“That’s the best our defense has played all year,” Hall said. “We’re really continuing to step it up.”
Perry cashed in on a Blackwell turnover with 7:52 remaining in the second half. Lanky 6-2, 165-pound freshman linebacker Whelan Carson intercepted a pass and took it 21 yards down the left sideline to extend the PHS lead.
Junior receiver Dezmond Williams, a dual-threat player who finished with 112 total yards and a TD, made the extra point to give his team a 19-point lead with 7:52 remaining in the first half.
The interception invigorated the home crowd and dampened the spirits of the Blackwell contingent that had little to cheer about until late in the game.
BHS strung together an impressive 14-play drive in the fourth quarter that had potential to end the shutout.
A run from Rios got Blackwell down to the one-yard line, but back-to-back false start and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties led to a turnover on downs.
“The defense has done great,” Cole said. “They’ve gotten better every week. The thing I love the most is every week there’s just more and more jerseys around the football.”
Perry entered the fourth quarter with a season-high 39 points. Backup junior QB Jake Thomas made plays late to extend PHS drives and keep the clock rolling, enabling the student body to get to the victory-sweetened homecoming celebration.
The win was Perry’s 13th-straight victory over Blackwell – a streak PHS players value.
“I didn’t want to be the senior class that let everybody down,” Hall said. “To keep that going means a lot to me.”
