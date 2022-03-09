OKLAHOMA CITY – When Braylee Dale stepped onto the court at Jim Norick Arena, she knew she had the opportunity to pilot the Perry High girls’ basketball team toward a milestone.
Before Wednesday, the Lady Maroons had never won a game in the Class 3A state tournament.
Then Dale and her teammates reversed the trend of first-round losses. Perry cruised past Sequoyah Tahlequah, 52-36, reaching the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time in program history. The No. 2 Lady Maroons will face Jones with a title game appearance on the line, while No. 20 Sequoyah's postseason is done.
As a senior leader, Dale is embracing this chance to represent her school in front of a statewide audience. The semifinal berth is an improvement from the previous year, when the Lady Maroons fell to Lincoln Christian in the quarterfinals.
“We’re just trying to get Perry up there and just show them who the real Perry Maroons are,” Dale said.
The high-energy team identity flows through Dale, a 5-foot-11 forward. She protected the paint, crashed the glass and electrified the Lady Maroons’ offense to set the tone for a quarterfinal victory.
“She’s a really good player, and our offense starts and stops with her,” coach Paul Duncan said. “If she plays well, we’re really good on offense, and we try to play through her.”
Dale stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. In the final minute, she made a layup to extend Perry’s lead to 52-33 before heading to the sideline as bench players closed the game.
The Lady Maroons (24-2) relied on their core group of starters through most of the matchup. Everyone in the starting lineup scored, and Dale wasn’t the only player to reach double figures. Sophomore point guard Kennedy Hight had 13 points while matching Dale’s nine rebounds and four assists.
Senior guard Atlanta Ward provided a boost from 3-point range, adding nine points on 3-for-4 shooting beyond the arc.
With multiple options on offense, the Lady Maroons stormed into the game on a 7-0 run. Sequoyah (18-12) attempted a comeback, outscoring Perry 19-11 in the third quarter, but never led.
Perry relied on strategic shot selection to dominate Sequoyah with offensive efficiency. The Lady Maroons were 14 for 25, or 56%, from field-goal range, and they had a first-half percentage of 63.6.
“We talk a lot about taking quality shots,” Duncan said. “Those girls who are taking those shots, they spent unseen hours in the gym shooting. And those unseen hours pay off whenever you’re out here.”
Next, Perry takes on No. 3 Jones, the reigning state champion, in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Yukon High. After the Lady Maroons advanced to state, Duncan danced during their jubilant postgame celebration – which was captured in a Twitter video – but he didn’t show off any dance moves after the quarterfinal win. Instead, he is carrying a businesslike approach into the semifinals.
“We’re wanting to play on Friday and hopefully on Saturday, so that’s our expectation,” Duncan said. “I’m excited about today, but we’re here for the next two days.”
Dale emphasized teamwork as the Lady Maroons chase the ultimate milestone: their first state title.
“Everyone has their own goals, and if everyone does their part,” Dale said, “then we’ll get it.”
PERRY 52, SEQUOYAH TAHLEQUAH 36
STHS 5 4 19 8 – 36
PHS 15 14 11 12 – 52
Individual Scoring
STHS – Culie 16, Brown 6, Marshall 6, Elizondo 3, Silva 3, Bush 2.
PHS – Dale 23, Hight 13, Ward 9, West 4, Shields 3.
