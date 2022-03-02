PERRY – The first quarter was the teaser.
The second quarter was the big show. And Perry senior Josey West played the lead role.
The Perry Lady Maroons beat the Lindsay Leopardettes 64-45 on Tuesday night in Perry. With the win, which extended Perry’s season-long home undefeated streak, the Maroons won the Class 3A Regional Championship.
The Maroons advance to area play on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Their opponent has not been determined.
As the first quarter neared its end, the game was tied at 14. With less than two minutes left in the opening period, Perry (23-2) scored a pair of 3-pointers, one from sophomore Kennedy Hight and one from West. Hight also made two free throws, giving Perry a 12-point lead heading into the second quarter.
It was a nice run for the Lady Maroons, but just a hint of what would come next.
“Clark Kellogg from the NCAA calls it spurt ability,” Perry coach Paul Duncan said. “We definitely have spurt ability. We can get ten points in a hurry, and it can start to snowball on you when we start making shots.”
West was the reason the Perry lead grew rapidly. She made two 3-pointers to start the second quarter and ended the game with a Perry season-high eight 3-pointers.
“I just kept feeling it,” West said.
With the superb start, the Lady Maroons outscored Lindsay 21-4 in the second quarter.
“(West) will tell you that her shot has been feeling better the past two, three weeks,” Duncan said. “It’s because she’s been putting time in the gym. Shooting on her own after practice, around lunchtime, whenever.”
Perry’s lead stopped growing only when the starters were rested in the third quarter. At that point, the game had been decided.
West led the game with 25 points. Perry junior Maebry Shields scored five and senior Taryn Phillips led the Leopardettes in scoring with 12.
“When you make some, things go well,” Duncan said. “We have two for sure that can make shots every night, 14 (West) and 23 (Shields).”
Duncan said the Lady Maroons were excited to play after watching the Perry Maroons win earlier in the day against Alva.
“It helps you bring up the energy and do better as well,” West said.
The boisterous Perry student section was full. The students used their numbers to crowd surf two young boys on multiple occasions and start a “We want UConn” chant.
“The girls brought the energy for the boys’ game this afternoon at three,” Duncan said. “They brought the energy back for us.”
