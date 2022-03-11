Trapped between two defenders in white-and-green jerseys, senior forward Braylee Dale had the basketball in her hands.
Dale attempted a shot, but sophomore center Sofi Woodson batted it down for her second block. It was only the first quarter, and the Jones High girls’ basketball team was controlling the game with defensive pressure, making it difficult for anyone on Perry’s roster – including top scorer Dale – to create open looks.
Perry’s postseason reached its conclusion with a 51-33 semifinal loss to Jones, the reigning state champion, on Friday afternoon at Yukon High. Only two days earlier, the No. 2 Lady Maroons posted a field-goal percentage of 56 as they stormed past Sequoyah Tahlequah for their first victory in a Class 3A state tournament.
Perry had established itself as an offensively efficient team, but No. 3 Jones’ stifling defense disguised that part of the Lady Maroons’ identity. Earlier in the season, Perry defeated Jones in the Wheat Capital Tournament, and Perry coach Paul Duncan saw the Lady Longhorns’ determination to avoid repeating that outcome.
“I just felt like from the beginning, Jones was on a mission,” Duncan said. “We beat them earlier in the year, and so they had the revenge factor on their side. They kind of jumped on us a little bit early, and we didn’t really fight back very well.”
Although the Lady Maroons (24-3) hit six second-quarter free throws, they trailed 27-12 at halftime as the offense otherwise struggled. In the second quarter, Perry made only one field goal, a basket from Dale.
Dale, who stockpiled 23 points against Sequoyah Tahlequah, managed to score 18 against the Lady Longhorns despite their efforts to double-team her. The 5-foot-11 Dale had to match up against Woodson, who, at 6-foot-2, was the tallest player on the court.
Woodson contributed 11 points, relying mostly on her automatic mid-range jump shot. The dynamic duo of Woodson and Boston Berry combined for more than half of Jones’ points. Berry, a junior point guard, led the Lady Longhorns with 18.
In the first quarter, Dale scored all four of Perry’s points. Despite a difficult first half, the Lady Maroons never surrendered.
In the third quarter, they finally overcame a field-goal drought when sophomore point guard Kennedy Hight, who finished with eight points, made a jumper with a little more than two minutes left.
From there, the Lady Maroons flipped an offensive switch, adding 12 points in the fourth, yet Jones prevailed after a dominant beginning.
“The second half, I thought we showed a little heart there,” Duncan said. “But by that time, it was tough to overcome (a deficit) against a good, experienced team.”
Next, Jones (23-4) faces Idabel in the Class 3A state title game at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City. For Perry, a trophy is out of reach, but the Lady Maroons had a historic season with leadership from senior starters Dale, Josey West and Atlanta Ward. Duncan said the Lady Maroons are also state academic champions.
“On a personal level, they gave me my most wins as a head coach,” Duncan said. “It had been 23, now it’s 24, so it’s the best record I’ve ever had, but it’s about those kids.
“…It’s hard for them right now, but whenever they’re 10 years down the road, they’re going to look back and go, ‘Man, we were special.’”
JONES 51, PERRY 33
JHS 16 11 11 13 – 51
PHS 4 8 11 12 – 33
Individual Scoring
JHS – Berry 18, Woodson 11, Hansen 11, Bain 6, Maples 3, Tucker 2.
PHS – Dale 18, Hight 8, Shields 5, West 2.
