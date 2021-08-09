Dakota Geer had been wavering on his future.
He, along with many other college athletes, had been presented an opportunity – or dilemma depending on how one looked at it – by the NCAA with an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
He’d changed his mind so many times this past summer that his family was starting to lose track.
“I flip-flopped back and forth, and actually when I called my mom up the last time, she told me she’s just not gonna say anything to anyone because she’s already told them so many things,” Geer said in an interview with the News Press on Monday.
But a little over two weeks ago, when he thought his mind was made up, he had a conversation with Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith.
And once again, his mind changed again.
“He’s a persuasive guy,” Geer said.
“I called him up and said I think I want to kind of pursue a career now instead of wrestling another year because I didn’t think I was gonna stick around to finish my masters – I kind of wanted to get a life started. … I took everything he said and I believed what he said, so I’m back for another year.”
The three-time All-American at Oklahoma State said he’s now “110 percent” committed to his decision.
He’s returning to Oklahoma State with a quest to become a four-time All-American.
Having seen teammates who didn’t get an opportunity to complete their careers due to COVID-19 in 2019 – which canceled sports the week before the wrestling national championships – weighed heavily on his decision, as well.
“Those guys that graduated out that COVID year that didn’t get a second chance, I know a lot of those guys wish they could have had that extra year that we got from last year,” Geer said. “And that’s just what I need to see this as, an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to be able to join that group of four-time All-Americans.”
Geer admitted the biggest hesitation for coming back was having to cut weight.
He said he’d still be wrestling at 184 pounds as he did last year, but has already begun to get back into a routine of cutting weight since settling on his decision to return.
“Making weight was the only thing. I love wrestling, I’ve never not enjoyed wrestling,” Geer said. “… I’m about 25 pounds over now, so just trying to get it done early so that way I’m not trying to cut it all off at the end, right when we’re about to start wrestling so it’s an easier transition back down to 184.”
Wanting to start his future also weighed heavily on the mind of Geer.
He’d see fellow seniors Kaid Brock and Boo Lewallen elect to forego the extra year to start the next chapter in their lives in their mid-20s.
Geer will turn 25 on the eve of the NCAA national championships in March 2022, but his journey has been different from that of Brock and Lewallen, both of whom suffered multiple major injuries during their college wrestling careers.
The Franklin, Pennsylvania, native has avoided any massive injuries during his career.
“I’ve been blessed my whole college career that I haven’t had an injury yet – knock on wood,” Geer said. “I almost feel like I’ve got to credit that to growing up on a dairy farm and having milk every day, about a gallon a day.”
The weight class has plenty of talent behind Geer with two NCAA qualifiers in Anthony Montalvo (who was voted an All-American in 2019) and former No. 2-ranked overall recruit Dustin Plott certified for the weight, along with Plott’s high school teammate Luke Surber.
But the reaction from those wrestlers helped Geer feel more comfortable with his decision to return for one more rodeo.
“These are some of the best friends I’ll ever have in my life, like a family to me,” Geer said. “… I think it goes way past being a team and worrying about that starting spot.
“Obviously you want to start, but it’s not just thinking about the wrestling aspect. I think they just love having the guys on the team that they have and they want the best for everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.