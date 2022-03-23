Seth Condley has to balance many responsibilities this week, but it’s one of his favorite times of the year.
He and the Stillwater High soccer programs are set to host the 12th annual Stillwater Cup from Thursday through Saturday. Condley is preparing to coach two teams in three matches each, and at the same time, he is gearing up to welcome 14 potential opponents to Pioneer Stadium.
“I love it,” Condley said. “I look forward to a lot of things, but when you’re talking soccer-wise, this is one of the weeks throughout the year that I highlight and (am) looking forward to. … I dive headfirst into all this.”
Condley launched the tournament in 2010, and high school soccer teams have flocked to Stillwater to compete since then. In the early years, the Pioneers partnered with Oklahoma State and played some matches at the Cowgirls’ soccer stadium prior to its renovation.
This year, the event is spread over three days, all at Pioneer Stadium. The boys’ and girls’ brackets each consist of eight teams, and every squad will compete in three matches. The Stillwater girls begin tournament play against Cache at 10:40 a.m. Thursday. The boys will follow when they face Metro Christian at 10:40 a.m. Friday.
The Pioneer boys have established a tradition of success in the Stillwater Cup. They enter their home tournament as the reigning champion after sneaking past Enid in a penalty kick shootout last year. In four of their past five Stillwater Cup appearances, the Pioneers have placed first.
But a championship is never guaranteed. The Stillwater boys are striving for a turnaround from back-to-back losses, including the 1-0 match they dropped to Norman on Tuesday night.
“Overall, we want to get back to some winning ways,” Condley said. “This is a good way to do that with your tournament, and there’s a lot of good teams in here. It’s one of the top tournaments in the state as far as the high-level competition, so the boys will have their hands full to defend their championship.”
For the girls, who placed third in the previous Stillwater Cup, the tournament is an opportunity to settle into competing as a full team. Chrissen Harland, Christyona Harland and Macey Streeter missed the start of soccer season as they stuck with the Stillwater girls’ basketball team through a run into the state tournament, but they switched from the court to the pitch when Stillwater faced Norman on Tuesday.
Although the Lady Pioneers lost 4-1 to Norman, Condley said the return of the basketball players boosted his team.
Now, Stillwater – a squad that features several freshmen and sophomores – has to continue to acclimate to varsity play.
“They’re learning; they’re growing,” Condley said. “They’re having some freshman and sophomore growing pains against this competition they’ve never seen before, and that’s always a struggle to adapt at a faster pace than what you would like, but I’m pleased with what they’re doing. They’ve had a good attitude; the chemistry’s good.”
Condley encouraged the community to show up and support both teams. Stillwater Cup tickets are $5 at the gate, and a single ticket provides entry to all matches that day. For more information about the Stillwater Cup, including brackets, visit https://sites.google.com/stillwaterschools.com/soccer/stillwater-cup?authuser=0.
It’s a busy time for Condley, but he isn’t alone as he brings a big-time tournament to Stillwater. Condley credited the booster club, assistant coaches and the athletic department for working out logistics and details.
“It’s a really good system,” Condley said, “and a good culture that we have here in Stillwater High School soccer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.