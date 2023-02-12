ENID – Kael Voinovich learned a lot about himself Saturday.
The Stillwater High junior felt he wasn’t in the right head space as the Pioneers were fast approaching their Class 6A Dual State championship match against Edmond North.
And it wasn’t really to do with his loss by sudden victory in the semifinals against Bixby, which Stillwater won 44-15 to reach the championship dual.
It was more about the injury he sustained in the match, and questioning if he could be the type of state champion caliber wrestler he’s been since arriving in Stillwater.
“I popped by MCL in the match before, I could barely walk – took a Subway ice bag and used it on my knee during the break,” Voinovich said. “Our team’s warming up, getting hyped for the match and I had to do a little different warmup. I almost kind of had a mental breakdown.”
Instead of allowing the doubt to consume him, he searched for solace in Stillwater’s third-year head coach Ethan Kyle prior to the Pioneers dispatching the Huskies, 38-22, to win their second-straight dual state title.
Kyle, a former college wrestler at Oklahoma State who previously was an assistant coach for the University of Wyoming before taking over the SHS program, knew all too well of what Voinovich was going through. And what the moment could mean for the wrestler beyond this one match ahead of him.
“He didn’t just win a wrestling match tonight, he become more of what he wants to be – the best version of himself,” Kyle said.
Voinovich dug deep to take an early lead in his 150-pound match against Edmond North’s Kody Routledge, but had to go even deeper in the closing minute.
Voinovich, who was walking with a slight limp, was starting to wear down, and Routledge went on the attack – landing a takedown to tie the score before giving up the escape to give the Stillwater junior a one-point advantage.
But when the final whistle wailed, it was Voinovich getting his hand lifted with a 4-3 decision.
It was followed by him looking to his teammates and pointing at his heart, then shortly after to his head.
“Those two things were very important for that match (after sustaining the injury),” Voinovich said.
Finding resolve when facing what appeared to be insurmountable odds was a theme for the Pioneers in what looked like could be an easy rematch against the Huskies.
It was anything but that, though.
And it started in the opening match at heavyweight.
Senior Cameron Johnson was outmatched against Ricky Thomas. But he fought off several pin positions by Thomas and even fought to the very end by getting a takedown to avoid potentially giving up a bonus point in his 5-3 loss.
“You will be introduced to situations that can swallow you up if you don’t become, if you don’t overcome and become more than you used to be,” Kyle said. “And that’s the beauty of our sport.”
After Aydan Thomas fought to a 6-2 decision at 106 pounds to tie the score, the Pioneers grabbed complete control of the momentum thanks to Beric Jordan and Sam Smith.
Jordan collected a fall with 13 seconds remaining in the second period at 113 pounds, while Sam Smith turned what was on track to be a major decision victory into a fall with six seconds left at 120 pounds.
Stillwater maintained its advantage with a pair of decisions by JJ McComas (126 pounds) and Cael Hughes (132), before the Huskies tried to counter.
And it looked like Edmond North could close the gap with some big bonus points starting at 138 pounds when Stillwater’s Mitchell Borynack sustained a first-period ankle injury. Fighting off a flurry of takedowns and turn attempts, he not only didn’t give up a fall but fought enough to avoid a technical fall in a 14-2 major decision.
“Winning is nice, but that pressure cooker situation that reveals yourself and forces you to face yourself in the mirror and you have to grit your teeth and get it done, it’s been a good day for that,” Kyle said. “Our guys tasted that for sure.”
It may have proved important with ENHS picking up a pin at 144 pounds to cut the team score to 21-13.
That’s when Voinovich’s efforts halted any rally from Huskies.
LaDarion Lockett followed with a first-period fall at 157 pounds and Landyn Sommer took home a 5-1 decision at 165 – which was matched by Edmond North at 175 pounds.
AJ Heeg closed out the competitive matches with a first-period pin at 190 pounds, and the Pioneers giving a forfeit to the Huskies at 215 pounds for the final score.
STILLWATER 38, EDMOND NORTH 22
285 – Ricky Thomas, ENHS dec. Cameron Johnson, 5-3
106 – Aydan Thomas, SHS dec. Jake Goodin, 6-2
113 – Beric Jordan, SHS fall Sawyer Hackbarth, 3:47
120 – Sam Smith, SHS fall Max McDaniel, 5:54
126 – JJ McComas, SHS dec. Brayden Belford, 6-0
132 – Cael Hughes, SHS dec. Hunter Hollingsworth, 4-2
138 – Joseph Jeter, ENHS major dec. Mitchell Borynack, 14-2
144 – Layton Schneider, ENHS fall Judah Heeg, 0:18
150 – Kael Voinovich, SHS dec. Kody Routledge, 4-3
157 – LaDarion Lockett, SHS fall Brayden Lucas, 1:20
165 – Landyn Sommer, SHS dec. Jude Randall, 5-1
175 – Talon McCollom, ENHS dec. Parker Brown, 11-5
190 – AJ Heeg, SHS fall Isaac Villalobos, 1:28
215 – Oscar Williams, ENHS forfeit
