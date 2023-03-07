Stillwater leadoff hitter Owen Coil didn’t have to wait long for his first RBI chance.
Coil, Pioneer third baseman, doubled to begin the Stillwater half of the first inning. When Coil stepped to the plate later in the inning, he drove in two runs.
Coil kicked off and contributed to Stillwater’s 14-0 win against Booker T. Washington on Tuesday afternoon. The Pioneers batted around and scored eight runs in the first inning, setting the tone in the season’s home district opener.
“When you score runs like that it just makes everyone able to take a deep breath,” Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris said. “You know, I could miss a pitch, I can miss a play and we’re going to be OK, so that was fun.”
The Pioneers (4-0 overall, 2-0 district) relied on small ball to fuel the offensive explosion. Stillwater hit five singles and walked three times in the first inning.
“We’ve actually been stranding runners a little bit more than what I want and today, they came out and they did a great job,” Harris said. “I mean, just putting runners on and being consistent and hitting it hard and making the other team make plays was what we were trying to do. And they did that.”
In the fourth inning, Stillwater first baseman Gage Gundy skied a high fastball and sent it over the left field fence for his first home run of the season. A cold front blew into Couch Park after the first inning, bringing a spitting rain and blustery conditions.
“I thought the wind was going to blow back in,” Gundy said. “I knew I hit it good, but since it was so high up, it’s a lot of time for the wind to push it.”
Heavy run support made pitching in the slick conditions easier on Stillwater starting pitcher Anthony Smith.
“It makes it a lot easier to just throw it in the zone,” Smith said. “You know if I mess up a pitch and they hit it, it doesn’t matter because we just put up an eight-spot the first inning.”
Brown threw four innings and the only hit he surrendered came from the first batter he faced. He said he relied mostly on his fastball because the Booker T. Hornets couldn’t catch up to it. He struck out five and walked three.
Sophomore Pioneer pitcher Isaiah Smith entered in the fifth inning to close the game out. In only his second appearance, Smith pitched with presence and took command of the game, mowing down each Hornet he faced to finish the game.
“(I) just stayed calm and tried to throw strikes and let them hit the ball,” Smith said. “We have a good defense behind us. No reason to try to strike everybody out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.