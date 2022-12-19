Ed Gallegos had a vision.
The current treasurer of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame dreamt of organizing and establishing a nationally prominent high school wrestling tournament in Stillwater.
So, when Ethan Kyle departed Wyoming to become the head coach of the wrestling program at Stillwater High in summer 2020, he – alongside Gallegos and Lee Roy Smith – began outlining what the event could look like. They hadn’t an idea of a format, what teams would be invited or even a name.
“We just utilized our connections in the wrestling world,” Kyle said. “We printed off the final team rankings over the past couple of seasons and went from the top, down.”
Two years later, it became official.
The inaugural Hall of Fame Dual Classic will take place Dec. 21-22 in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The showcase will feature 16 of the nation’s top high school wrestling programs — four of which are programs from Oklahoma, including Stillwater. The remainder of the field will include various high school wrestling powerhouses such as Allen (Texas), Liberty (Missouri), Delbarton (New Jersey) and others.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and will end Thursday afternoon. The top four teams from each pool will compete in the gold bracket. The remaining teams will be placed in the silver, bronze and copper brackets depending on the individual outcomes from the first day.
Kyle knows his team thrives under pressure.
Now in his third season as the head man of the Pioneers, Kyle has witnessed this on numerous occasions. A second-place finish in the Ironman Tournament — one that he called the most prestigious in the nation — in his opinion, only supports his claim.
“We’re not only a very talented team, but we’re experienced,” Kyle said. “I think the experience aspect goes a long way in us excelling under pressure. You know, I tell the guys all the time, ‘Good teams thrive under pressure.’”
His team has the qualities of an elite status. Kyle has known it since the offseason. Not only does a No. 1 overall ranking in the state of Oklahoma back that, but a No. 3 national ranking cements it. From the first team practice in the preseason to a 45-19 win at Broken Arrow in season-opening dual, the ability to perform in big moments has been on display all season thus far.
The 2-0 start to the season and notable finish in the Ironman Tournament gives Kyle exceeding amounts of confidence that his team will continue its display of dominance.
“Our two toughest tournaments are at the very beginning of our season,” Kyle said. “I think you couldn’t draw it up better for us, assuming that we survive it, of course, without suffering many injuries or other setbacks. The level of competition we’ve faced and are going to face (this week) can be intimidating for guys. But that’s just part of the maturing process for our guys.”
This week, Kyle will be looking for a step forward from many of his guys. Aydan Thomas, Stillwater’s starter at 106 pounds, was a name repeatedly mentioned as one with a high ceiling, yet still in need of getting past the growing pains of a young wrestler.
“He’s only a sophomore and he’s got little man’s syndrome,” Kyle said. “He’s maturing, but he’s also a kid where a lot of it is between the ears and not necessarily between the lines of the mat. But if he can make some slight tweaks in his own personal outlook, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Beric Jordan, Sam Smith, Cael Hughes, and Kael Voinovich — all highly coveted national names — are among the list that Kyle believes will thrive in the Hall of Fame Classic. That includes Ladarion Lockett, Stillwater’s starter at 151 pounds, who Kyle is adamant will be the No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler in the 2024 class.
The Stillwater coach noted that wrestling is a sport heavily based upon individual results. Yet, he added, amid the egos and narcissism that lies within the sport, his wrestlers never fail to understand its team aspect. Many of his starters are nationally ranked and committed to notable college programs.
At the same time, the individual success outside of the Stillwater wrestling program is always seemingly a footnote when it comes to overall team success, and that is a trait Kyle admires about his team.
It’ll be something the Pioneers will need – and are hoping – to display this week in perhaps the biggest early season meet of the year.
“It’s one of the reasons we’ve been so successful my time here,” Kyle said. “All of these kids have a work ethic and you can’t teach that. I may be outdoing myself and one-up myself with superlatives but they’re all great guys.
“Obviously, come Wednesday we’ll get to work. This is a great opportunity for our guys on a big stage with 15 of the best teams in the nation, and I couldn’t be more excited for them. It’s a good opportunity to test ourselves early on and sometimes – more often than not – that’s what you need.”
