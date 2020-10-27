Being unable to prepare for a game that could possibly decide a district winner would normally be an awful thing.
Fortunately for Tucker Barnard and his Stillwater High football team, they aren’t alone this week. That’s at least one solace Barnard can take as his Pioneers prepare for a crucial Class 6A-II District 1 game at Midwest City on Friday night.
Mid-Del Public Schools also canceled school Tuesday, which forced the cancellation of activities. Thus, Barnard assumed the Bombers weren’t practicing Tuesday, either.
“Honestly, I’m kind of assuming they’re missing practice also,” Barnard said. “I kind of think at this point in the season, as long as it’s equal, it’s probably not that big of a deal one way or the other. We’ve only played five games but we’re in Week 9.
“We’re to a point where we kind of do what we do and I would imagine Midwest City and everyone else is about the same. We’re not out there today sharpening our skills, but I guess they’re not either or I assume that they’re not. If they’re practicing and we’re not, then that kind of makes it rough.”
Unseasonable winter weather is wreaking havoc all across the Midwest, especially in Oklahoma where an ice storm has left many residents without power and with tree limbs in their yard. The weather that came in Monday forced school district across the state to cancel classes Tuesday and some for Wednesday, as of print deadline.
Stillwater canceled school Tuesday, which meant no practice for the Pioneers, who are entering Week 9 of the season with an unblemished 6-0 overall record and 3-0 in district contests.
“The power is out or has been at the school most of the morning and I don’t think you can accomplish very much outside,” Barnard said Tuesday afternoon. “We need that indoor facility – that multi-sport indoor facility built.”
The Pioneers were at least able to hold a short practice Monday. Although it wasn’t long, it was beneficial to continue preparing for the Bombers.
“We went out for a little over an hour yesterday,” Barnard said. “It was pretty cold. I think we tried to find that balance of how much can you accomplish before it gets so cold that you’re struggling. We got about an hour and 15 minutes in with mostly team offense and team defense. We had a pretty good practice, actually.
“I made that earlier statement about that indoor facility, but as more of those go up across the state – there are a handful of schools that have them – it really does creative an advantage for those schools. Even in the summertime, there are days we don’t get to practice because it’s too hot. I think there is an advantage with the kind of work you can get in.”
SHS started working on a game plan for the Midwest City game after Northwest Classen forfeited last week’s game, which marked the third time the Pioneers have been unable to play a game this fall. Instead of playing NW Classen, the SHS coaches traveled to Putnam City North to scout Midwest City and PC North – Stillwater’s final two regular season opponents.
That gave the Pioneers a good look at what Midwest City looks like this year, because they were practicing what they knew about the Bombers from previous years.
“We were basing it off of what we had seen last year from Midwest City,” Barnard said. “But, we’ve been fortunate enough to see – or misfortunate enough because of our missed games – them play this year. It’s not like we have a lot of video on them or anything from this year, but we’re familiar with them as an opponent.
“Defensively, they’re doing a lot of similar things that we do, and offensively, we do a lot of similar things, and we’ve played them for several years now. There is a familiarity there that we were able to pull files from previous years and go out and get some pretty decent work in.”
Stillwater has won the past two contests against Midwest City. SHS won 49-14 – in the Pioneers’ second lowest win margin – last year after earning a 31-13 victory in 2018 that ended a two-game losing streak to the Bombers.
