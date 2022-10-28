With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Stillwater High football coach Tucker Barnard said the thing he wanted to see most was better execution during his team’s Week 9 road matchup against Tahlequah.
Whether it was up to Barnard’s like or not, the Pioneers executed to the tune of a 55-0 win over the Tigers on Friday evening at Northeastern State University’s Doc Wadley Stadium.
Stillwater (9-0) continued its winning ways, and it didn’t take long for the Pioneers to show that was going to be the case.
After forcing a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, Stillwater struck first on a 6-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Gage Gundy. On the Pioneers’ ensuing possession, Gundy capped off another scoring drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Trent Hardesty.
The onslaught wasn’t done there, though.
Three possessions meant three touchdowns for Stillwater, and four possessions eventually meant four trips to the end zone.
Senior running back Noah Roberts was dominant on the ground, gashing through the Tigers' (3-6) defense for a 30-yard strike. The first interception of the year from senior linebacker Trey Gregory put the Pioneers on Tahlequah’s 3-yard line, where Gundy kept it to himself on an option for his second rushing score of the night.
One of Tahlequah’s highlights on the night was a long connection between freshman quarterback Brody Younger to junior wideout Eli McWilliams, which put the Tigers on the Pioneers 20. But a defensive stand, aided by penalties, resulted in the Tigers having to punt.
And to put the finishing touches on the first half, Stillwater drove 92 yards on seven plays and scored, again, when Gundy threw a 14-yard strike to junior wide receiver Heston Thompson in the back corner of the end zone.
Stillwater scored on every one of its five first-half possessions to take a 35-0 lead into the break.
The Pioneers’ scoring spree didn’t miss a beat after halftime. After receiving the third-quarter kickoff, and after keeping the drive alive with a fourth-down conversion at midfield, Stillwater scored on its sixth consecutive possession with a 39-yard connection between Gundy and Thompson. The extra point was no good, though, and it’s mostly due to starting kicker Corbin Grant being out with an injury sustained during the Pioneers’ Week 8 win over Putnam City West.
Roberts’ dominant night continued moments later when he finished a 97-yard drive with his 23rd touchdown of the season, this one from 31 yards out to give the Pioneers a 48-0 advantage with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Stillwater’s night was rounded out by a 16-yard touchdown run from senior Ondre Long. The Pioneers didn’t have to punt until midway through the fourth quarter.
The defense pitched its third shutout since Week 4, with the lone points from Putnam City West in Week 8 coming from an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Roberts had one of the best performances of his career thus far, carrying the ball 21 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Gundy scored five total touchdowns, completing 18-of-28 passes for 250 yards and three scores in addition to four carries for 12 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
The defense held Tahlequah to 190 total yards of offense, using six sacks and two interceptions to fluster the Tigers.
Now, the Pioneers will turn their attention to a third-straight road trip to close out the regular season against Muskogee in a battle of unbeatens Nov. 4 at the football stadium in Rougher Village.
