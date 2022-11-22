Stillwater football’s 56-0 win over Bartlesville in the Class 6A-II quarterfinals meant a few things for the Pioneers.
It meant they swept the two-game season series against the Bruins. It meant they continued their undefeated season, winning 11 straight games thus far. And it meant they set up a semifinal matchup against Deer Creek this Friday in Ponca City.
But above all, it means that they don’t have to schedule their Thanksgiving plans around practice. They get to.
“In Oklahoma football, it’s kind of a rite of passage,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “We’re here and we’re working. So, we take a little bit of pride in the fact that not everybody’s willing to put in the time that we put in. Our kids – I think they’re having a lot of fun, and that’s pretty special.”
The Pioneers will have early afternoon practices throughout the week, except for Thursday. They won’t be able to wake up and immediately dive into that afternoon’s dishes.
Instead, the team – families included – will gather at Stillwater High and have breakfast together, Barnard said. After that, they’ll take the few steps into Pioneer Stadium, where everyone will take a “family photo” before the morning concludes with a walk-through for Friday.
The idea, Barnard said, stems from wanting to reward the players since they have to miss out on breaks that others get to experience throughout the fall, such as this one. Since they’re preparing for their biggest game of the year while everyone else takes time off, it’s a way of celebrating the time they spend together.
“We just try to enjoy it a little bit,” Barnard said. “Soak it all up a little bit, you know?”
That’s what Barnard has relished this season.
Regardless of the circumstances, regardless of what happened the game before and regardless of the opponent ahead, this year’s squad had found a way to genuinely have fun, he said.
It isn’t uncommon for the final moments of a practice to feature coaches razzing the players – and the players razzing in response. Instances like those, Barnard said, is what’s created a unique dynamic throughout the program.
“There’s this balance that we’ve seemed to come across where they work really hard and play really hard, but it’s almost like recess. It’s like a playground,” Barnard said. “They’re having a lot of fun out there, too, so really thankful for that.”
Some players haven’t minded putting in the work when others get to relax. They’ve embraced it, even. And actually, senior running back Noah Roberts loves it.
Stillwater’s season didn’t live to see Thanksgiving in 2021, and it’s because of a 48-6 loss to Bixby in the second round of the postseason. That effectively prevented the Pioneers from spending the morning of the holiday together, and that’s what makes it all the more special that Roberts is able to do that in the waning parts of his farewell tour.
“I’m super thankful,” Roberts said after the win over Bartlesville. “My last year, I wanted to be practicing on Thanksgiving break. So, that’s big.”
As for the game itself, it’s a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s meeting between Stillwater and Deer Creek in Week 4, when the Pioneers walked away with a 35-28 win in overtime.
Last year’s matchup flipped the script on the handful of matchups prior. Entering 2021, the Pioneers (11-0) won four-straight matchups in the series by an average of 31 points.
The Antlers (10-1) advanced to the semifinals with a 45-6 win over Booker T. Washington. Their lone blemish on the year was a 28-16 loss to Choctaw on the road in Week 6. Since then, Deer Creek has throttled opponents, limiting their past five to an average of 4 points per game.
“We’re looking forward to it, man,” Barnard said. “They’re a well-coached team. They’ve got a lot of talent, play really hard. It’s a good program. … I’m excited about it. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
But before the Pioneers get to Friday night, they’ll revel in their time together leading up to then.
When Stillwater and Deer Creek meet, a trip to the title game will be hanging in the balance. A win means the Pioneers’ season will be prolonged for one final week. A loss would squander their chances at bringing home the program’s first championship since 1967.
Until then, Barnard will use this week to show his gratitude for his faith, the coaching staff and players, his kids, and his wife, McKale, who "couldn’t be more supportive of me, and she’s an incredible mother to our boys."
But there will be one thing on his mind Thursday afternoon.
“Stuffing, all the way,” Barnard said. “I’ll skip the turkey. I don’t need the ham. If I can have the stuffing – shoot. It’s really a main dish, as far as I’m concerned.”
