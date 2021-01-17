Scott Morris began his Stillwater High coaching career by winning three of four games.
After losing the past six games since returning from winter break, a win Saturday evening put a smile on his face. His SHS boys’ basketball team earned a much-needed win for him and his players.
The Pioneers snapped that streak with a 63-58 win over Yukon at Pioneer Fieldhouse. They improved to 4-7 on the season and earned their first win over a fellow Class 6A opponent.
To make the victory even better, it came less than 24 hours after the Pioneers lost in a lopsided fashion to 59-33 to a Southmoore team which entered the game with the same record.
“Any time you get a win, especially when you’ve been struggling the way we have to get offense going consistently, a win relieves a lot of pressure and returns some of that enthusiasm you need back to the locker room,” SHS boys’ coach Scott Morris said. “I’m really happy for our guys.”
Morris was proud how his team returned Saturday after a tough loss and played much better. He said the biggest difference was the lack of offensive lulls that have plagued his team.
“We started slow, but outside of that slow start, we didn’t have any extended droughts like we’ve been prone to do,” Morris said. “I think that’s a big part of it. If the game is close, you naturally stay engaged.”
Stillwater didn’t trail in the entire second half, and was tied only a minute into the third quarter. A 3-pointer by junior Bayden Reese and a bucket by senior A.J. Frost put the Pioneers ahead by five just 90 seconds into the second half, and they never trailed again.
The game remained within one or two possessions for much of the third quarter, but the Pioneers kept their lead over a pesky Yukon squad. The final two minutes of the game became a free throw fest for both teams.
Neither team could take advantage of their trips to the foul line. Yet, Stillwater was able to make enough free throws and get a couple of defensive stops to earn the victory.
The Pioneers made 20 of 34 foul shots. Juniors Adam Barth and Gunnar Bratton combined to sink 12 of 14 from the charity stripe.
“The way we’ve struggled to get wins, if you would have told me before the game that we’d shoot 50 percent from the line again and get a win, I’m not sure I would have believed you,” Morris said. “We’re going to have to hit free throw to win close games.”
Stillwater was led in scoring by Reese, who dropped 16 points before fouling out. Frost also scored in double figures with 12 points. Bratton and senior Tevin Williams each added nine points each.
All nine of Williams’ points came during a 5 minutes and 40 seconds stretch that began in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter. He scored all nine of the Pioneers’ points as he helped SHS take a three-point lead to seven points.
“I thought Tay (Gatlin) came in a played solid, but he got in foul trouble,” Morris said. “If you give a save like you would in baseball, Tevin gets the save in this one. I’m proud of him. We’re still trying to figure out our identity, so there’s games he plays and games he doesn’t play. For a young man to sit over there through that frustration and then be ready when called on, and just not just give minutes but to produce and be solid, that says a lot about an individual’s character and maturity. I’m really proud of him for that.”
The Lady Pioneers will be back at home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to host Class 6A No. 16 Mustang (9-2) for their third-straight home game before playing in the Shawnee Tournament at the end of the week.
“Through COVID, we were just hoping we’d get to play,” Morris said, “but now we’re playing so many games, we don’t have time to practice. We’ve got to find time in there to hone up some things. Tonight was a big step in the right momentum.”
