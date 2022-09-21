Tucker Barnard was one stoplight away from missing one of the most memorable moments for his oldest son.
The Stillwater High football coach was making the mad dash from Piedmont, where his youngest son was playing a youth football game, to Boone Pickens Stadium with the hope of making it in time to give his son, Carter, a fist-bump after Oklahoma State’s win over Arkansas Pine Bluff.
Arriving in the fourth quarter – with plenty of time to spare in sharing that postgame high-five – Tucker and his two younger sons, Tate and Charlie, got to watch Carter standing in the middle of BPS getting to play safety for the Cowboys.
And moments later, they got to see him record a tackle to put his name in the history of Cowboy football with an official stat.
“We had literally just gotten there, walked in and saw him on the field and then I think it was the second play that we were there he made the tackle,” Tucker said. “So it’s pretty cool. I was really, really happy for him.”
Driving the hour-plus back from the youth football game to try to get that glimpse carried far more meaning that trying to just watch the last quarter from a restaurant.
Tucker had the two youngest boys alongside him and they got to watch their older brother, in person, play Division I college football – a special moment for a family that is so entrenched in the sport with all three boys playing the sport that their father has been a longtime coach.
“I’m telling the little ones, ‘He’s there! He’s there! He’s on the field!’ and they were just like, ‘No way!’” Tucker said. “And then we he made that tackle, they announced his name over the loudspeaker and everybody was all smiles. It was a really cool, special time.”
Beyond being a dad witnessing such a special moment, he also had the pride of being the former high school coach of several other Stillwater products who got to play in the blowout.
Alongside Carter wearing Cowboy gear were former Pioneer stars Gabe Brown, Chance Clements, Gunnar Gundy and Luke McEndoo. Tucker said he texted each of them after the game telling them he was “happy for them.”
As for their former high school teammates, they had to know just what it was like to play under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium.
“I talked with Chance about it, and he said it was an awesome experience,” SHS senior linebacker Cameron Johnson said. “He said the people were big, but he got a tackle, so it was pretty good night for him.”
Gundy, the older brother of starting SHS signal caller Gage, played nearly two quarters for the Cowboys.
He also got to register some stats, getting two touchdown passes with 128 yards – but also had an interception on his third pass attempt.
“I messed with him a little bit about that interception, even though it wasn’t his fault,” Gage said. “But I had to mess with him some.”
Aside from good-natured sibling ribbing, Gage – who is a two-sport star at Stillwater with growing prospects for his baseball prowess – thought bigger picture for himself when he saw his brother take the field wearing the Orange and Black.
“Him doing that kind of played around in my mind, like I got a little feeling of what he felt, I’m not going to lie – that’s for sure,” Gage said. “It kind of had me think through things with how cool that was.”
Though Saturday was a moment for those former Pioneers to reap the fruits of their labor, it could also serve as a meaningful moment in the history of the SHS football program.
With five former Pioneers – with a mix of scholarship and walk-on talent – getting to play on the same field of a Power 5 Conference program, there is a beacon now for Pioneers of what they can achieve if they put in the similar work if that is their end goal.
“I think it was awesome! It was great getting to see them get into a college game,” Johnson said. “It kind of inspires me, because I want to be like that. I want to play college football at the next level, too.”
