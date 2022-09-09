A cart drove out and hundreds of prayers went up.
In the late stages of the second quarter Friday night, a pile up happened near the Yukon Millers end zone. Stillwater Pioneers senior lineman Jakobe Sanders didn’t immediately pop up after the whistle. He was helped up and moved into the cart placing no weight on his left leg.
It was a crucial moment in Stillwater’s 55-9 win in Pioneer Stadium Friday night.
“(Jakobe) is a big leader,” Stillwater (2-0) quarterback Gage Gundy said. “Me and him are big leaders on this team so when he went down everybody was kind of looking at me and I didn’t really do a good job because I was kind of feeling down cause that’s my friend, but we bounced back and did good.”
The play after Sanders left the field, Gundy ran 11 yards to the 1-yard line where senior running back Noah Roberts capped off the drive with a plunge for a touchdown. It gave the Pioneers a 7-3 lead they would not give back.
After the game, Gundy said the team found out nothing is broken and Sanders has a little sprain. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard didn’t say he knew what Sanders was dealing with and Sanders was seen walking in a boot and he will get checked out Saturday.
The Pioneers found another gear after Sanders left.
On the ensuing Yukon (0-2) drive, Pioneer senior Cameron Johnson picked off Miller quarterback Logan Troxell when the ball was tipped by senior Julius Talley. It was Johnson’s second game in a row with an interception. The Pioneers capitalized on the short field with an 11-yard rushing score from Roberts.
“It definitely changed the whole game,” Gundy said. “Once we got that going, everybody was going crazy on the sideline and we never looked back.”
After a stagnant first quarter where the team was shut out because of a long clock-chewing Yukon drive to begin the game, it was the Pioneers’ second touchdown in just over a minute.
“That’s real important to us and something we talk about a lot, something that our kids really work toward is that when we see somebody down a little bit, we’re going to just try to pile it on as quick as we can and honestly, we want to we want them to give up,” Barnard said.
It was the start of a career day for Roberts, who finished 21 carries for 150 yards and four touchdowns. He said he couldn’t think of another time he had as many rushing scores.
Barnard talked about the blockers, what helped Roberts find success, the heart and soul of the Pioneers’ attack Friday.
“The big guys up front and I include the full backs in that,” Barnard said. “You know I mean they do they do a great job every week busting holes open and Noah’s vision has always been really good. Where he’s gotten really, really good this season is timing, you know, just great patience and then a burst when they all arrive. He’s got a great feel for it right now.”
Roberts’ first credit was also to his offensive line that continued to play well even with the loss of Sanders.
“Man I have a great O-line,” Roberts said. “A really good line. I give them all credit, they support me and protect me, keep me safe. That’s the biggest thing.”
Roberts wasn’t alone with the success on the ground. The Pioneers finished with 261 rushing yards and Johnson added another rushing score late.
Gundy found traction throwing the football late in the third quarter. He threw wide to receiver Talon Kendrick who made multiple defenders miss en route to a 37-yard score. It was Gundy’s only touchdown on a game that could have been much larger if not for narrowly missed deep strikes down the field.
Gundy ended up with 244 passing yards and added 65 on the ground.
“I thought (Gundy) played great,” Barnard said. “You know, I don’t want to talk bad about our receivers, but he had some dropped balls that you know, some really, really nice throws that could have been some long touchdowns and his stats could have looked really really good. But I think he did everything he needed to do and we’re going to be really good with him playing like that.”
Gundy said watching film on the sideline helped get him going offensively.
“We got our quick game down going into the end of the second quarter,” Gundy said. “We were struggling a little bit at the beginning of the game. They were kind of running a defense that we didn’t see much on film. We were kind of surprised, they were kind of breaking safeties down differently. But we went over, watch the iPad, got an overlook at the defense and we started to figure out the weaknesses, so we started to hit them there.”
The Pioneers will turn their sights to play against Norman on Friday at home.
