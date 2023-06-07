If it were up to Stillwater High football coach Tucker Barnard, his team for this fall would’ve already had its fair share of on-field experience.
Sure, it’d be nice to have a team full of seniors. And the Pioneers will return a lot of production from their title-winning team in 2022, but Barnard usually takes Stillwater to a spring camp in Owasso.
Not this year, though.
“Over my career, I’ve told our teams that team camp is the most important thing that we do in the offseason,” Barnard said. “So then to not go to it was a kick in the gut. … I think it was the right decision. It hurt to make it, but it was the right thing.”
The Pioneers, Barnard said, were dealing with some thinned-out position groups during the spring. It was never the preference, but Barnard and Co. decided to focus on getting healthy and ready for a productive summer.
That started on Wednesday morning, when Stillwater, Perkins-Tryon and Cashion took the field at Pioneer Stadium for some 7-on-7 scrimmages. The Pioneers will host the event every Wednesday for the next month, and Cushing will join the mix starting next week.
“It feels good,” Stillwater wideout and defensive back Heston Thompson said. “We’ve got a lot to work on, but this is gonna be a big year for us too.”
Thompson has been around this exact block a couple of times before. This upcoming fall will be his farewell tour with the Pioneers, who expect him to be a crucial part on both sides of the ball after winning a state title in track this spring.
As a junior, Thompson was Stillwater’s top receiving target. He caught more than half of the team’s passing touchdowns, racking up 17 scores and 1,108 yards on 78 catches. But he’ll take on a different challenge this year, as will fellow two-way player Talon Kendrick.
They’re now the old guys on a team that featured key seniors a season ago. This offseason hasn’t only been about trying to get newcomers up to speed in pursuit of the program’s first ever back-to-back titles.
“Definitely to build the connection with my players,” Thompson said when asked what he wanted out of the summer. “That’s always a big thing. We had that last year, so we’ve gotta build that trust.”
“I feel like this is just a different team,” Kendrick added. “I think we have a lot of the same qualities, but it’s a big, different group of guys – different personalities and everything. It’s a great group, though. I think we’re gonna be really good.”
Nothing changes this time of year for Barnard. What he’s looking for nowadays is what he’s always looked for throughout the summer.
He and his staff aren’t going to make any drastic changes to the scheme on either side of the ball. So, going through a full spring of installing concepts allows the Pioneers to form an identity that they’ll carry into the fall, an identity that Barnard will evaluate and use to navigate this year’s squad.
Offensively, that starts at the top. Stillwater is guaranteed to have a new quarterback in 2023 with the graduation of Gage Gundy, a two-year starter who was News Press’ All-Area Football Player of the Year this past season.
That’s left soon-to-be sophomore Conner Quintero and soon-to-be junior Parker Edwards splitting first-team reps throughout the spring, a back-and-forth battle Barnard expects to last until – and potentially even after – the Pioneers go to a camp in the middle of July.
“We’ve got a lot of time, and I don’t want to rush into making a call on who’s the starter,” Barnard said. “I’d like to go down there knowing who the guy is. If not, then the competition down there will probably tell us who the guy is.”
