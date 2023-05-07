SAND SPRINGS – Stillwater High baseball coach Jimmy Harris understood the circumstances. He wanted his team to do the same.
The home-plate umpire had just been struck directly in the mask by a foul ball, one that dropped him to a knee, put the game on hold and halted every bit of momentum the Pioneers had captured in the top of the sixth inning.
Harris, unbeknownst that the game would be suspended a few minutes later, walked over to the dugout and let everyone know that the film was still rolling.
“It’s gonna be some type of a movie, huh?” he said.
It might’ve taken a little longer than expected, but the Pioneers will continue writing their own script.
Stillwater rallied from an early deficit to beat Sand Springs 8-7 in a nailbiter of a contest that started Saturday afternoon and, following the delay, ended on Sunday evening.
This blockbuster isn’t over yet, though. Actually, the credits haven’t even started to roll. The two-run triumph propelled the Pioneers through regionals and into the state tournament for the first time since 2019.
“It’s gonna sound silly, but we feel like we were destined for this,” Pioneers coach Jimmy Harris said. “We just felt like it was gonna happen. … We just said that if anyone was as goofy enough to pull this thing off, it’s this one right here.
“We’ve joked that they’re gonna make a movie about this team one day. It’s been a wild five days. We just kept talking about how the movie is just getting better.”
As much as it took the Pioneers (29-10) to stay composed over the course of a chaotic week, culminating with among the most eventful of 24 hours, it took them even more to stay locked in from inning to inning.
There wasn’t a choice. It was either that or heading home empty handed.
Stillwater senior pitcher Anthony Smith had just given up a pair of solo home runs. The Sandites (29-9) used those jacks to knot things up at 7-7 after six innings of action.
But the Pioneers weren’t rattled, and a pair of juniors – Ty Wilson and Parker Jeffrey – proved that.
Wilson singled down the third-base line in the top of the seventh and advanced to second on a wild pitch shortly after. Jeffrey, with the Pioneers down to what could’ve been their last out, singled to center field and plated Wilson to put Stillwater back ahead, 8-7.
“At first, I thought it was gonna get caught. They came running up real sharp, and then it dropped down,” Jeffrey said. “My heart dropped for a second, but I’m just really happy that (the ball) got down.”
Those two were just picking up where the Pioneers had left off before play was suspended.
Entering the sixth in a 5-5 tie, Stillwater senior first baseman Gage Gundy stepped to the plate and expected another walk. That’s exactly what had happened in his previous at-bat, and it’s because he took the first three pitches he saw and turned those into a pair of solo home runs.
That isn’t what he got, though.
He watched the first ball go by for strike one. He whiffed on the second for strike two.
Crack.
Gundy obliterated the third pitch, sending it over the batter’s eye in center field. And sophomore shortstop Ethan Holliday followed that by crushing a solo shot of his own two pitches later.
“I had no other choice,” Gundy said of his performance after finishing 3-for-3 with three home runs and a walk. “We were down three or four runs throughout the game. I just went up there trying to do my best to get something done for the team, and they just ended up being home runs.”
But the start of Gundy’s heroics – which include one of his homers coming on the second pitch of the game – weren’t the beginning of an onslaught. The Sandites wasted little time mustering an early response.
Pioneers senior pitcher Nathan Stebens, the younger brother of Oklahoma State pitcher Isaac Stebens, had just battled back into a full count with runners on first and second and one out in the bottom of the second inning.
He got out of the jam by forcing a swinging strikeout, and then Sand Springs locked in.
The Sandites used a single on the next at-bat to load the bases, and Stebens walked in a run with four consecutive balls to the next hitter. That unwelcomed streak grew to seven consecutive balls, and Sand Springs senior Brody Rutledge unloaded on Stebens’ next strike with a base-clearing, three-run double to go ahead 4-1.
Landon Streeter, a pitcher for Stillwater who spent most of the season playing junior varsity, stepped onto the mound for Stebens and delivered. The sophomore walked the first batter he faced and bounced back by striking out the next to get the Pioneers out of the jam.
“He had one varsity inning going into this,” Harris said. “He’s been really good, and we’ve had our eye on him. Then he goes in a big moment and – he’ll throw this next week. I mean, we believe in that guy. That guy’s gonna be good for us.”
That’s the right that Harris, Streeter, Gundy and the Pioneers earned with what they were able to do in order to keep their season alive. Smith stayed on the mound and dealt during the bottom of the seventh after Jeffrey’s eventual game-winning RBI in the top of it.
He struck out the first batter and forced the next two – the final two – into groundouts. The latter was historic, though. It’s the one that engrains these Pioneers into the program’s fabric.
As soon as second baseman Owen Coil tossed the ball to Smith, who got the force out at first, the celebration erupted into a dogpile of yellow jerseys.
“It was great, other than I thought I was gonna die for a second,” said Jeffrey, who laughed as he recapped what it was like at the bottom of it all. “It was amazing.”
The Pioneers’ path to the program’s third-ever state title will come to light early in the week when OSSAA releases the brackets. But Harris wasn’t worried about that in the aftermath of everything that had transpired leading up to the exhilarating win.
They’ll worry about that when they have to.
Stillwater is one of eight teams still standing. And that means the cameras are still rolling.
“I mean, we believe we’re fixing to go win this whole sucker. We figure we’re gonna go win three more games,” Harris said. “We believe that. That’s the way the movie has to end.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Stillwater High athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.