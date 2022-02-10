Stillwater High wrestling will face rival Ponca City in the opening round of the Class 6A dual state tournament in Enid on Friday in the program’s quest for its second dual state title.
It is a rematch from early January in which the Pioneers – ranked sixth in the country by Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine – pummeled Ponca in a home dual to the tune of 49-24.
“I was actually on heightened alert when we were going into the dual meet the first time because I know that they have a number of really tough kids and they actually match up pretty well with us,” SHS coach Ethan Kyle said. “At least one of their better kids didn’t get to compete that evening, too. So we’re certainly excited to face them again. It’s nice to have an opponent that you’ve seen before, so there’s at least some level of familiarity there.”
In that regular-season meeting, the first three matches were highly competitive.
The Pioneers won each by only a combined four points, before the Pioneers went on a run of bonus-point victories.
With how closely contested those matches were – which will now be held toward the backend of the dual as the OSSAA held a draw that put 132 pounds as the starting weight for the quarterfinal duals – Kyle has been hammering home to his wrestlers that it could just as easily have gone the other way and to be be prepared for yet another grueling couple of matches.
“If you switch those first three decisions in January, it’s without a doubt a different dual,” the Stillwater High wrestling coach said. “So the guys are aware that even though it was kind of lopsided by the end of on the scoreboard, we have to go out and perform.”
After those close matches, the Pioneers started compiling big wins with a pin by two-time state champion Cael Hughes (126) in what was just his second match of the season after missing the first semester while working his way back onto the mat from a back injury he sustained in the summer.
Ponca didn’t field a wrestler at 138 pounds, giving Stillwater’s Landyn Sommer a forfeit in the dual – after defending state champion JJ McComas picked up a major decision at 132 pounds – but Stillwater’s coach doesn’t expect Ponca to give any free points to the Pioneers this time around.
Following the forfeit at 138, each match in the previous meeting was decided by fall – with the Wildcats getting four falls, the same amount picked up by the Pioneers.
In those four matches Stillwater lost by pin in January, the Stillwater coaches are just looking for improvement to avoid giving up big bonus points.
“It’s a sign of maturity and toughness if you’re stepping out against somebody that you might be mismatched with and it’s without a doubt a win for your team if you can minimize the damage if you gave up six last time and you give up four or five, or even certainly three,” Kyle said. “Where we’re mismatched we have to have guys that are better fighting for their team and fighting for every single point because every bonus point matters.”
Winning the dual state title won’t be an easy task for Stillwater.
If they were to advance to Saturday night’s championship match, it would likely be against Edmond North – which is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by coaches despite having 10 fewer first-place votes than Stillwater.
North is also unbeaten in duals this season and is ranked 10th in the country by WIN.
“We’ve been at tournaments with them four times … so we’ve seen these guys and most of our kids have matched up multiple times against their guys,” Kyle said. “So we’re very familiar with them.”
Stillwater has been away from the mat in competitive settings for a week and a half, and even Kyle pointed out the struggle for coaches to drive home the importance of this weekend’s dual state tournament considering the individual state championship is two weeks out.
“We all want to win dual state for sure, but it’s kind of hard to deprogram everyone’s mind from knowing that the individual state tournament is kind of the pinnacle,” Kyle said.
Friday’s quarterfinal match against Ponca City is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with the semifinals scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and the finals set for 6:30 p.m.
