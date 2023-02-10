ENID – Cameron Johnson is willing to do whatever it takes to win a state championship – again.
The Stillwater High senior wrestler who won a state title with the football team as a starting linebacker has moved up to heavyweight from wrestling 215 pounds, and in Friday’s first dual of the Class 6A Dual State tournament he produced just as well as his teammates.
Johnson was one of 10 bonus-point victories – and had one of the eight falls – for the Pioneers in a 75-6 stomping of Choctaw to lock up a meeting with Bixby in the semifinals at noon Saturday.
“I’m just doing whatever’s best for my team,” Johnson said. “It looks like it is the best move right now, so we’ll see what happens the rest of this weekend and at regionals.”
While Johnson may give up a little weight to some opponents at heavyweight, it’s nothing new to him.
He wrestled up from 190 to 215 last season to help the Pioneers sweep both state titles, and was a state qualifier with the move.
In his match Friday, he was able to use his quickness – and having more muscle mass – to pin his opponent in the first period. Avoiding a lengthy match at heavyweight is goal of Johnson, not just to get big team points with a fall but to prevent from a larger opponent using that extra weight late in a match when Johnson starts to wear down.
“I try to get it done fast so I wouldn’t have to feel that pressure,” Johnson said. “It made it a lot easier all the dudes before me getting pins. Just made it a lot easier for me, more comfortable to just go out there and get the job done.”
Fortunately for Johnson in Friday’s match, the victory was well in-hand even though his bout came in the middle of the dual due to starting at 144 pounds.
Stillwater opened with a 16-3 major decision from Mitchell Borynack at 144, followed by falls by LaDarion Lockett (157) and AJ Heeg (190), while Landyn Sommer (165) rolled in a 19-3 technical fall. The Pioneers also picked 18 free points with three forfeits to hold a 39-0 advantage before getting to Johnson.
The heavyweight started a streak of falls to close out the in the matches that were contested.
Aydan Thomas (106), Beric Jordan (113), Sam Smith (120) and JJ McComas (126) all picked up pins before senior Cael Hughes closed out the competition with a 59-second fall at 132 pounds.
“That was a little bit different. I’m not a heavyweight, so I’ve never experienced closing out a dual,” Hughes said. “It was fun though. I got to see some guys that I don’t usually get to watch wrestle after my match because I’m trying to cool down.
“It was cool to see all the guys go out there and dominate, and get to watch everybody else wrestle.”
Stillwater took a forfeit at 138 pounds to give Choctaw its lone points of the dual.
The Pioneers will now turn their attention to a more formidable foe in the semifinals with the Spartans – the runners-up to Stillwater in last year’s dual state tournament.
While the hype is surrounding the expected rematch of Stillwater and Edmond North in a championship dual, Stillwater isn’t sleeping on Bixby.
The Pioneers know all too well that the Spartans can pull off an upset, as they did just that to Stillwater in the district duals two years ago to prevent the Pioneers from reaching the dual state tournament – before SHS later went on to win the team title at the individual state tournament in Oklahoma City.
“I’ll have to let these guys know that nobody here at state is a pushover,” Hughes said. “They can catch guys, they can move some weights around and mess with their lineup. So the biggest thing is just having all the guys treat it just like this dual (against Choctaw) and take care of business.”
