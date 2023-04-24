Ethan Holliday dropped his head and tapped his bat into the brown turf beside home plate. Some consider pop outs in foul territory the most frustrating result for a batter, and the Stillwater shortstop’s dejected body language validated that opinion.
The Stillwater Pioneers and ecstatic Enid Plainsmen running off the field knew how important Enid third baseman Jake Kennedy’s play would be.
Kennedy’s defensive play, catching a ball somewhere between a pop up and a squib with two runners on base, slammed the door on a Pioneer rally in the fourth inning, protecting a senior-night game Enid won 12-5.
Enid pitcher Bennett Percival navigated the most potent part of the Pioneer lineup in the fourth, striking out first baseman Gage Gundy and inducing the pop up against Holliday. Percival showed courage in the most important moment of the game, casting thoughts of Holliday’s 400-foot dead center home run in the first inning far from mind.
“We had a little bit of a rally, he pitched really good,” Holliday said. “I mean, he’s a good pitcher. I saw it really good; it was just one of those swings you see it like a beach ball and you just miss it.”
Percival pitched five innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Gundy said Percival threw a cutter, something Stillwater hasn’t seen too much of this season.
“We haven’t really seen that all year long,” Gundy said. “It’s a tough pitch to hit. Looks like a fastball and just kind of fades off last second, so yep, he got us.”
Stillwater pitcher Barrett Morgan struggled in the top of the second inning, when Enid racked up eight runs. Enid first baseman James Humphrey and center fielder Garrett Shull hit back-to-back home runs as part of three Plainsmen home runs in the inning.
Aside from the fourth inning, Morgan allowed only two hits.
With the loss, Stillwater (23-9 overall, 7-6 district 6A-4) has lost four of its past five games.
“I feel like we need to get more consistent with our wins instead of going three wins, one loss, three wins, one loss,” Gundy said.
The defeat, Stillwater’s most lopsided loss this season, mixed with drizzling rain slightly soured the mood for the senior night festivities. Still, coach Jimmy Harris said he is more proud of the young men than he is the ballplayers in the class.
“They’re a great bunch,” Harris said. “More than probably baseball they’re just a good bunch of dudes. They’re very successful on and off the field, they’re academically very strong. Some of them are going to play baseball for a while, some of them maybe football but all of them are going to be successful. They’re going to be good dads, good husbands and good dudes.”
