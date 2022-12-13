Cameron Johnson gave himself one week off after winning a state championship with the Stillwater High football team.
The star linebacker who was a state qualifier for last year’s state championships wrestling team finally got back into a full practice Monday. One day later, he was electrifying his football teammates as they sat in the student section at Pioneer Fieldhouse as part of a 60-18 blowout dual win over Deer Creek.
Johnson was originally given the option to take more time before returning to competing on the mat, and according to Stillwater head coach Ethan Kyle, the senior 215-pounder was going to take him up on that offer. But with only three home duals on the schedule for the powerhouse Pioneers, the assistant coaches were the ones making Kyle and Johnson take another look at the lineup.
And it proved to be a good opportunity for Johnson to start on a high note with the Pioneers hosting the Antlers on homecoming night.
He even called his shot.
“I was gonna get gassed, so I tried to make it real quick,” Johnson said. “I told them I was gonna be on the mat for a maximum of 30 seconds.”
In fact, Johnson broke more of a sweat in the 10 minutes of warmups prior to the dual as he needed just 22 seconds on the mat before walking away with a fall.
“He’s gonna play a big part in our success this season,” Kyle said. “He’s a very important piece. … It all boils down to what kind of sacrifices, what kind of discipline is he willing to take on for the next eight or so weeks. With his skill level and now the body in that weight class, he’s a dangerous dude. So I hope he seems hungry.”
Perhaps his grappling partner on Monday helped expedite Johnson’s return to the mat, as well.
Both Johnson and Kyle referenced the jump Johnson can potentially make this season with the infusion of transfer AJ Heeg at 190 pounds.
Heeg is a recent Oklahoma State signee and won two state individual titles with the Edmond Memorial program after moving from Illinois following his freshman year of high school. He is largely considered a top 50 national prospect in the senior class.
“I’m looking forward to having a great partner in the room, and he’s gonna push me every day to be better,” Johnson said. “I think it’ll be a great season for me.”
Johnson’s explosive approach to his match was indicative of the entire dual for Stillwater.
Only two matches on the night went to a third period – and only one of those went the full six minutes of a high school match.
In total, Stillwater picked up six pins with Beric Jordan (120), Cael Hughes (138), LaDarion Lockett (157), Landyn Sommers (165) and Heeg winning by fall before it got to Johnson’s 22-second match.
The Pioneers also picked up technical falls from Aydan Thomas (106), Sam Smith (126), JJ McComas (132) and Kael Voinovich (150), as well as a major decision by Mitchell Borynack at 144 pounds that was two points shy of a fifth technical fall.
“If we had five technical falls, that’s like missing an entire pin. That’s points that you left on the board,” Kyle said. “If you can tech a guy, it’s hard to say that you couldn’t pin him.
“So we’ll stress that, but at the same time, I don’t want be just a total goober of a coach. I’m not entirely mad when you win by 15 points. But it’s gonna be important in a dual meet setting like next week, there’s not gonna be very many points that you can miss. So it’ll be a lesson learned.”
Kyle was referencing the inaugural National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dual Classic that will be hosted at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Dec. 20-21, that will feature some of the nation’s top wrestling teams. Programs from coast to coast will be converging on Stillwater to compete in the new holiday wrestling event, including programs from New Jersey, Illinois and California, as well as more local flavors from Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado and handful of Oklahoma schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.