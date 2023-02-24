The falls kept coming for Stillwater.
In the first round of the championship bracket at the Class 6A state tournament, eight of Stillwater High's 12 state qualifiers advanced to the semifinals – all by pins.
Sam Smith advanced with a 13-1 major decision in the 120-pound bracket, while Cameron Johnson advanced with a 5-0 decision at 285.
Aydan Thomas picked up the first pin in the championship bracket at 106 pounds and advanced through to the finals, where he'll face Jake Goodin. Thomas failed to place in last year's state championships, something he said has motivated him throughout this postseason.
"Last year, I underperformed in a match I should've won," Thomas said. "It was mainly because I was nervous, and I didn't get my head right. I wasn't going to let this opportunity slip because you only get four years of high school, and I blew that off. So I gotta get that back."
Thomas set the tone for the Pioneers.
Cael Hughes and LaDarion "Dee" Lockett both picked up pins, respectively, on their way to the 132- and 157-pound finals. The Pins slowed down in the second session after the eight in the first. However, when falls couldn't be achieved, the Pioneers were able to string together a pair of technical falls.
AJ Heeg worked his way to a pin in the first period and a 16-0 tech fall in the semifinal round. Beric Jordan did the same with a fall and a 19-4 tech fall in the semifinals.
Parker Brown won his wrestle-off at 175 pounds with a fall, but he was sent to the consolation bracket after an 11-3, major decision loss to Holden Martin of Westmoore. Brown wasn't the only Pioneer sent to the consolation bracket, either. Mitchell Borynack lost to Westmoore's Jordan Podest by a 3-2 decision.
Borynack and Brown both kept their hopes alive for a third-place medal in the consolation rounds. Borynack will wrestling Kadence Roop, and Brown will wrestle Braxton Bacon in the semifinals Saturday morning.
Sam Smith will join them in the consolation bracket after a 3-1 loss in the championship semifinals, and he'll now face Isaiah Jones.
Johnson also ended up in the consolation semifinals after a loss to Ricky Thomas. Borynack, Brown, Johnson and Smith were the only Pioneers to lose a match on Friday.
Stillwater is first in the Class 6A team standings with 144 points. Edmond North is second with 131, and Bixby is in third with 114.5. With a state title on the horizon, and many more individual titles on the way, Pioneers coach Ethan Kyle said he is relying on a constant message he's preached to his wrestlers about staying locked in.
"When they get a good win during the season, it's not the end of the world, like, 'Ah, you're the best,'" Kyle said. "It's just part of the process, letting them know you're never as good as you think you are when you get a win, and you're not as bad as you think you are when you take a loss. Stay focused and be objective. Keep those short-term performance goals and execution goals in front of you. I think that's the long-term recipe for success."
JJ McComas was one of the eight Stillwater pins during the first session. McComas fell just short of a major decision, as he defeated Brayden Belford 8-1. McComas has been battling a knee injury, and he said on Friday that he was in better shape.
"I feel really good," McComas said. "The last couple of weeks, I've had a little problem with my knee. But this week, I've been feeling a lot better. I feel like I'm going out there, being able to do all my moves. So I feel really good."
While the boys have doubled down on being a favorite to win the team title by having all 12 wrestlers in consolation semifinals or championship finals, the girls wrestling squad is still alive and well with its qualifiers.
Abbie Rivero picked up a fall in the first round but was pinned by Jadyn Roller, sending Rivero to the consolation semifinals. Joy Robledo-Cervantes lost to Angeline Wetselline in the first round but battled her way to the consolation semifinals with a fall over Avery Fiddler.
