It wasn’t quite how Stillwater High wrestling coach Ethan Kyle expected it to end.
Pioneers senior 190-pounder AJ Heeg – the country’s No. 6 wrestler for the weight class, according to FloWrestling – had just pinned his opponent in 28 seconds to give Stillwater a 7-point lead over Edmond North in the championship of the inaugural Hall of Fame Dual Classic.
But the Huskies stuck around, just as they had until then, and coupled a decision with a fall in the final two bouts to come from behind and defeat the Pioneers 33-31.
“We knew that there were a lot of ways it could go,” Kyle said. “We were going back and forth on what lineup to throw out there. But, with the last two bouts, I actually felt pretty good. … (Edmond North) is a really balanced team, and it showed.”
In the aftermath of his team’s loss – and Edmond North’s thrilling comeback win – Kyle knew that his team was close to walking out of the two-day tournament undefeated. There was one match in particular, though, that ended in a way Kyle and Co. never envisioned.
Senior Sam Smith, the son of Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith, dominated the first two rounds of his 126-pound bout with Edmond North’s Brayden Belford. Then Belford flipped the script on everything the match was up to that point, also flipping Smith onto his back and pinning him in the early stages of the third period.
“That was crazy,” Kyle said. “But that’s a wrestling dual meet; that’s baked into it. … You roll with it, make the most of it and move forward.”
That, of course, wasn’t the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. The two teams perfectly split the seven bouts. Kyle knows his lineup isn’t in full effect yet, for a variety of reasons, and that’s why he wasn’t panicked following the loss.
Senior 215-pounder Cameron Johnson was less than three weeks removed from helping the Stillwater football team win its first state title in 55 years. He hasn’t had the same time to condition as everyone else has. The Pioneers are dealing with some injuries, too, Kyle said.
Still, they were able to dominate on the grandest – and newest – of stages.
The Hall of Fame Dual Classic was meant to showcase some of the best talent that high school wrestling had to offer. And it did, hosting 16 of the top programs in the country from nine different states.
Stillwater dominated the first three rounds on day one, winning by scores of 78-0, 47-15 and 59-9. The Pioneers handled Poway (California) in the semifinals as well, winning 44-18 just hours before taking the mat against Edmond North.
“We need to make a handful of technical adjustments, but you don’t want to overanalyze any single result,” Kyle said. “I think the direction we’re moving is a really positive one, as long as the guys stay on that path and buy in to working.”
Regardless of the stout competition, though, and regardless of which schools made the trip to Gallagher-Iba Arena, it was only fitting that two schools from the Sooner State met with the title hanging in the balance.
After all, it’s a wrestling state, home to an Oklahoma State program that has captured the most national titles in NCAA history.
Stillwater and Edmond North duking it out with everything on the line was emblematic of what the sport means to the state – and how good the wrestlers and programs in it are.
“There’s a lot of people around the state pulling in the direction of Oklahoma wrestling forward,” Kyle said. “We knew two years ago, with the way things have come together at Stillwater, that we were kind of interrupting what Edmond North had put together. They are a very good team, and they’ve been a very good team.”
The Pioneers will now turn their attention toward a 13-day break, using that time to not only celebrate the holidays, but also work to fix any lingering mishaps from Thursday afternoon. When they return, they’ll have a matchup with No. 9 Ponca City awaiting them.
And while it wasn’t quite how Kyle expected it to end, there isn’t much he can do about it now. He wants this loss to fuel the Pioneers – especially when they could meet up with Edmond North is the postseason.
“Gonna have to go through them,” Kyle said. “But we try to do our best job as a staff of keeping things focused on individuals and comparing ourselves to ourselves yesterday – not somebody else.
“It’s good motivation. When it’s cold in the morning, and you don’t feel like getting up out of bed and going to practice, to have that on there – if you’re not hungry to train after a loss, then you need to find something else to do with your time.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker for updates on Stillwater High, Oklahoma State athletics and more.
