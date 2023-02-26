Edmond North’s Ricky Thomas needed a pin to win a team title for the Huskies and end Stillwater’s reign atop Class 6A.
Fortunately for the Pioneers, Owasso’s Tyler Rich didn’t let it happen.
Thomas would win the 6A 285-pound championship, but in sudden victory by decision. Edmond North would finish second in the team race for the 6A state title. Stillwater won the 6A state championship by one point – with 191 points. Edmond North finished with 190 and Bixby finished third with 147.5 points. It is the Pioneers’ third-straight team state championship.
Former two-time state champion AJ Heeg was the last Stillwater wrestler to perform in the championship and he fell short to Moore’s Payton Thomas by a 3-2 decision, giving him a second-place finish in his senior year. At that point, Stillwater needed a prayer as Edmond North had wrestlers in the 215 and 285-pound matches. Bixby’s Jersey Robb, an Oklahoma State signee, would defeat Oscar Williams, heightening the Pioneers’ chances at a 6A team title.
Stillwater had 12 wrestlers qualify for state, with 11 medaling in the tournament. Of the 11, four won a first-place medal, four finished as runners-up and three won third-place.
During the second day of action, it became evident that the team race would come down to Edmond North and Stillwater, who had three matches between one another in the finals. The Pioneers would claim all three.
Landyn Sommer was the last Stillwater wrestler to face an Edmond North Husky. He completed the trifecta for the Pioneers with a 7-1 decision against Jude Randall at 165 pounds. Cael Hughes became the sixth undefeated four-time Oklahoma state champion by defeating by Hunter Hollingsworth with a 4-0 decision in the 132-pound final. Aydan Thomas was the first Pioneer to defeat a Husky wrestler, picking up his first medal at 106 pounds.
Thomas said he attributes some of his success to his teammate, Beric Jordan. Jordan finished short of a state title with a runner-up finish at 113 pounds, but because of how hard he pushed Thomas in practice, he helped Thomas to his first one.
“Every day I go into practice and it’s like, ‘I have to wrestle Beric, this is gonna suck,” Thomas said. “That guy does not let up. You either adapt or you drown. So I adapted and the results showed.”
Alongside Thomas, Hughes and Sommer as state champions was LaDarian Lockett. The Stillwater sophomore won every 157-pound match in the state championship by a pin. His pin in the finals and Sommer’s first-place finish helped lock up the championship for the Pioneers.
JJ McComas finished second in the 126-pound final against Gage Walker in a sudden-victory thriller. Kael Voinovich (150) and Jordan (113) will have another shot at individual state titles in their senior year after second-place finishes.
Sam Smith (120), Cameron Johnson (285), and Mitchell Borynack all finished in third place with Parker Brown (175) not medaling. However, Brown did play a part in Stillwater’s title run as he picked a win in the consolation side of the bracket – after winning a wrestle-in match. The result of that one win in the consolation, was one team point for the Pioneers.
Much of the headlines were on Hughes accomplishing a rare feat, but he couldn’t help but rave about his teammate, Borynack.
“I really love Mitchell as a guy, he’s one of my best friends,” Hughes said. “I’ve spent a lot of time with him since he’s been here and I really appreciate the fight he gives, especially moving in and this is his first year on the team. He really put it on the line for the team, I really appreciate his hard work. I love Mitch.”
Coach Ethan Kyle couldn’t say much outside of the fact that he’s grateful to coach the team he does. Kyle reflected on all the sacrifices made by parents and staff members and said it’s an honor to be apart of such a program.
“Gratitude. These things are hard to do,” Kyle said. “You just see 190 points and we win by one, so there’s a lot of things that can happen and this doesn’t come together the way it does. I’m just really thankful, there’s dozens of people that have given a whole, whole lot to be a part of this and I just try to honor their sacrifices by working hard myself. I’m just really thankful for the opportunity.”
Despite a team state championship, it’s hard for a teenager to handle a loss, especially on a big stage. That was obvious among some Pioneer wrestlers. High schoolers are just that, high schoolers.
Three of the runners-up were juniors, meaning they’ll have another shot in a year to vie for an individual 6A title. In the meantime, Kyle said it’s a healing process for the heartbroken wrestlers and there’s not much he can say to fix it.
“You don’t (say anything),” Kyle said. “It takes time. You give ‘em a hug, you tell them you love ‘em. I’ve told a number of guys, ‘I don’t know what to say, there’s nothing for me to say. But I’m here, and I’ll be here.’
“We move on together. There’s nothing you can say, in their heart of hearts, they’re happy that the team got this. But, there’s so much pain involved in this sport, you just walk alongside them.”
