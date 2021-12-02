With great success comes great recognition.
That’s what Oklahoma State football discovered Thursday with the announcement of the Big 12 Conference football awards – which are voted on by conference coaches.
The Cowboys, who will take on Baylor in the Big 12 championship at 11 a.m. Saturday in Arlington, Texas, received a wealth of honor from the coaches they went up against this year.
The coaches recognized Mike Gundy as the Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year for leading the Cowboys to the best record in conference play (8-1). It’s the second time in his career he was voted the top coach in the league, receiving the selection in 2010, as well.
It is the sixth time an Oklahoma State football coach has been named as the conference’s top coach, and Gundy joins Matt Campbell, Bob Stoops, Bill Snyder, Mack Brown and Frank Solich as the only repeat winners of the Big 12 Coach of the Year honor.
Gundy wasn’t the only Cowboy to receive individual accolades.
The coaches voted transfer running back Jaylen Warren as the league’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year, while Edmond Santa Fe product Collin Oliver was named the Defensive Freshman of the Year in his first year in Stillwater.
Warren is the ninth Cowboy to earn Newcomer of the Year – joining a list that includes Gundy (1986) and more recently, Tyreek Hill (2014). Oliver is the seventh Oklahoma State football payer to be named a Freshman of the Year. The most recent Cowboys to earn the recognition were on the offensive side – Spencer Sanders (2019) and Justice Hill (2016).
The top team in the league also received a chunk of recognition among the All-Big 12 first and second teams on both sides of the ball.
As has been the case all year, it was the Oklahoma State defense that leads the charge in all-conference honors, as well.
Oklahoma State had six representatives from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ squad, including four on the first team – defensive end Brock Martin, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive backs Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Kolby Harvell-Peel. Oliver was named a member of the All-Big 12 second-team, along with cornerback Christian Holmes.
In a year in which no conference quarterback threw for 3,000 yards for the first time since 1998, Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was voted as the first-team quarterback. Sanders was third in the conference in passing touchdowns with 16, but also had six rushing touchdowns and a combined 2,721 of yards from scrimmage.
Joining Sanders on the offensive first-team was offensive lineman Josh Sills – receiving the honor for a second-straight year, joining Russell Okung, Levy Adcock and Marcus Keyes as the only OSU offensive linemen to earn multiple first-team All-Big 12 honors.
The Cowboys had two offensive stalwarts on the All-Big 12 second-team, with receiver Tay Martin earning a nod from the league’s coaches – with his 854 yards (ranking third in the Big 12 despite missing one game) on 61 catches and seven touchdowns. Brennan Presley was also named to the second team, but as a return specialist.
In total, the Cowboys had 13 honorees for the season, which is the third-most in Cowboy football history – trailing only the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
Baylor, Oklahoma State’s opponent in the Big 12 championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, had a combined seven All-Big 12 selections but had four players receive individual honors. Defensive back Jalen Pitre was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, while defensive lineman Siaki Ika was voted the Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
The Bears also had the top overall offensive lineman in Connor Galvin, with Trestan Ebner being voted the Special Teams Player of the Year.
