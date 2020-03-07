With an 8-3 win, the Oklahoma State baseball team completed a three-game series against Brigham Young, which does not play sports on Sunday.
Entering the game, Cougar batters were hitting .105 against Cowboy pitching. Following fellow freshman Justin Campbell’s outstanding pitching on Friday, another freshman pitcher, Bryce Osmond, took the mound to start the game for OSU.
Osmond went five innings, giving up one run, two hits and one walk. Osmond recorded four strikeouts. The Cowboys broke on top in the third inning when Dylan Gardner drew a walk. Gardner stole second with Hueston Morrill decoying a bunt that caused the pitcher to throw low with the ball rolling to the backstop. Caeden Trenkle then doubled Gardner home.
In the top of the fifth, the Cougars tied the game with two hits and a sacrifice fly against Osmond. The Cowboys stormed back in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead 4-1.
Gardner again led off with a walk. Morrill was hit by a pitch and then forced out with a ground ball by Trenkle, who avoided a double play by hustling down the line to first. Kaden Polcovich followed with a line drive to deep right-center field that he stretched into a triple with his speed and the relay throw hitting him in the back while sliding into third base with two RBIs. Campbell then doubled Polcovich home.
The Cowboys (11-5) added a run in the sixth when Noah Sifrit tripled off the wall in deep left-center field. Sifrit scored on a sacrifice fly from Morrill, who hit a soft line drive to shallow right that was caught in a diving manner by the Cougar right-fielder who was then unable to make a strong throw to the plate.
In the seventh, the Pokes broke the game open when Cade Cabbiness hit a two-out, bases-loaded double to right-center field that scored Campbell, Max Hewitt and Sifrit, leaving the score 8-1. The Cougars picked up one run in the eighth and another in the ninth to bring the final score to 8-3.
Ryan Bogusz, a freshman from Frisco, Texas, pitched the sixth for OSU, giving up two hits, but no runs. Kale Davis, a freshman from Westmoore High, pitched a scoreless seventh facing only three batters and recording a strikeout. Zach Cable, a junior from Roswell, Georgia, pitched the final two innings giving up two runs on four hits.
“Bryce Osmond did a good job and gave us five innings and pitched out of a jam in the fifth inning to only allow one run when the bases were loaded with no outs,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “Defense and pitching have harmony. When our pitchers in this series are throwing that many strikes and working really fast, the defense is very much on point because they expect the ball to be hit and they know the ball is in the strike zone so their minds never wonder.
“There is some mental and physical sharpness that you see and those two things, good pitching and good defense, work well together.”
The Pokes did not commit a single error in the three-game series.
“I am starting to build off each outing,” Osmond said. “We started off pretty slow at the beginning of the season, but as time goes by its just getting better and better. It is a lot of fun to come out and watch Justin Campbell and Parker Scott dominate two days before me and build off of each other and this is the result.”
Cabbiness was also happy to earn the series sweep.
“It was kind of nice to go out here and finish off a good weekend for the team and a positive for myself,” Cabbiness said. “I sometimes see a lot of low balls. It’s seeing the right one and picking out the right one versus staying overly aggressive.”
The next game for the Cowboys is at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the Saint Louis Billikens at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
Admission is free for the final five games at Reynolds Stadium.
